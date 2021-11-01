Monday, November 1, 2021
Breakfast with Santa at the Coronado Community Center – Dec. 11

By City of Coronado

Coronado Recreation and Golf Services is inviting you to our special BREAKFAST WITH SANTA on Saturday, December 11.

This family event begins at 9 am in the Nautilus banquet room at the Coronado Community Center. This holiday season, families can enjoy a breakfast buffet prepared by the talented chefs of Feast and Fareway before seeing Santa. The menu includes a French toast station, scrambled eggs, crispy hot bacon, fresh fruit kabobs, juice, coffee and tea.

Children will create holiday crafts, have an opportunity to spin a prize wheel, enjoy a visit from Santa and his helpers, plus more!

Bring your camera to capture your little ones with Santa.

A limited number of tickets are available for this event at $16 for adults (over age 12) and $12 for children (12 and under). To purchase tickets or more information call 619-522-7342.

 

 



City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

