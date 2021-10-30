Sunday, October 31, 2021
Celtic Corner Wrapping Up, Owners Moving to Scotland

By Aly Lawson

Images courtesy of Tricia Logan-Locke

“It’s scary but it’s very exciting at the same time,” said retiring Celtic Corner owner and store manager Tricia Logan-Locke about her and her husband’s pending move to Scotland in March 2022.

Logan-Locke’s mother, Marjorie, started Scottish Treasures – now better known as Celtic Corner – over 30 years ago, setting up shop 25 years ago in Coronado; in the beginning residing at the Ferry Landing. The family-owned Scottish, Irish, Welsh and English import business includes kilt rentals and custom kilts plus an extensive line of jewelry from Ireland and Scotland.

Celtic Corner founder Marjorie Logan (right) with her sister Morag Logan in December 1988 when Tricia Logan-Locke’s aunt was visiting from Canada, and they came up with the idea of dressing teddy bears; the first designs were a bride and bridesmaid bears for a family wedding.

The family would travel to Scottish games around the country and started in retail with custom teddy bears dressed in classic Scottish fashions which Marjorie hand-dresses. The bears have remained popular over the years, and when word spread this would be Celtic Corner’s last season of travelling to events and setting up shop, people were snatching them up, Logan-Locke observed.

At a Loganbearies event booth in 1989.

But she assures customers they’ll be able to order the special bears online in some way, shape or form, and her mum will continue to hand-dress her bears.

Current owners Logan-Locke (far left) poses with her mom, Marjorie (second from right) and friends at their first retail booth in Costa Mesa in May 1989.

“We didn’t really anticipate going to Scotland for retirement and originally we planned on Wyoming, and then overnight, we changed our minds,” Logan-Locke said; she was born in Scotland and has always wanted to return to live.

Logan-Locke and her husband Mike, retired recently after well over 20 years of service in his career, knew they would close the shop soon, wrap up their event schedule, and head off somewhere.

Events have started to return since the pandemic hit, she described, but the state has been reopening slowly and other states sometimes cancel events last-minute. She added how they don’t do that many events compared to other retailers but they aim for about 12 per year with September being their busiest time. Recently they visited Northern California and Colorado with outdoor venues which were well-attended.

Still, they battled through the pandemic, often melodiously.

Marjorie (left) with a Scottish flag face mask and Logan-Locke with an Irish face mask head to Las Vegas in March 2021 to celebrate Logan-Locke’s birthday, which is on St. Patrick’s Day.

While Marjorie’s teddy bear supplier has changed over time (they used Bearington Bears at one point), the handmade clothes haven’t nor the aspect of a jointed bear to properly fit and dress them. Logan-Locke remarked jointed bears are harder for her mom to find nowadays.

Inside Celtic Corner when it was located at the Ferry Landing recreation area on Coronado Island.
Celtic Corner today at 916 Orange Avenue in Coronado. The shop’s last day will be New Year’s Eve this year.
Celtic Corner today at 916 Orange Avenue in Coronado. The shop’s last day will be New Year’s Eve this year.

The brick-and-mortar shop’s last official day will be Dec. 31, 2021 with the new year bringing the team in to wind down further and clean up. They’re planning on an intimate invitation-only event to celebrate the 30-plus years they’ve been in business and to say goodbye to long-time customers.

“We have our moments where it’s all we think about after all these years,” said Logan-Locke, a former legal secretary and instructor. “It wasn’t my first career; it was my second career. Although I have worked in the business the whole time. But I am looking forward to the changes ahead.”

Logan-Locke (left) and Marjorie at a gift show in Chicago, where they won the contest for best-dressed.

She continued how it’s sad to leave all the loyal customers but that they do plan to sell the website to small business owners who are friends, who can then provide the same quality products and great customer service that’s expected.

Logan-Locke discussed how they’re primarily working on the future of the kilt end of their business. There are no kilt storefronts left in Southern California, she shared. And a lot of people have been asking about the items and how to handle the necessary custom measurements. The owner said she has some ideas on how to accomplish that with colleagues in Northern California and having an option to set appointments and work from the other side of the pond, she said.

One of Celtic Corner’s kilt packages, where the business has grown the most, Logan-Locke says — outfitting men in kilts with sporrans, belts, buckles, custom jackets and more.

“When we were at the Ferry Landing, the annual shop open houses are some of the best memories,” Logan-Locke said, explaining how the wide open area fostered a wonderful event. They would have highland dancing, Irish dancers, music and food.

An Irish dancing troop performing in front of the Celtic Corner Ferry Landing location.

The couple, with one daughter residing in Orange County, is mulling over a bed and breakfast or Airbnb business in Scotland. But may instead be vacation-relievers for existing B&B business owners who need a break. Logan-Locke also mentioned arranging travel for older clientele who want to hike, as she and her husband are familiar with balancing the desire to enjoy the outdoors physically as well as make it a great experience.

(From left) Tricia Logan-Locke’s father Jim Logan (deceased), Ralph West, Reed Smith (deceased), Larry Samuels (bagpiper), Jason Paguio (world champion drum major), Pastor Davie McElrath, and Logan Locke’s brother Stan Logan.

The couple will start out living on the east side of Loch Lomond in the family cabin owned by Logan-Locke’s mother.

“There’s a fair amount of maintenance needing done since we have not been able to travel to Scotland since 2019,” Logan-Locke said. “Once the work is done, we will start renting it for weekly vacations again.”

The cabin sits near the edge of Loch Lomond with a stunning view of the loch and Ben Lomond.

“We’re retiring and it’s a good thing,” she said.

Needless to say, the storefront, it’s cherished offerings and soul-stirring weekend bagpipe music will be missed by many.

Continue to follow the Celtic Corner at www.CelticCorner.net. You can also find them on Facebook @scottishtreasures.celticcorner, Instagram @scotirishshop and Twitter @ScotIrishShop.



Aly Lawson
Aly has a BA in mass communication, emphasizing journalism and public relations, and a MBA in marketing. She has worked as a reporter and marketer in various industries and overseas. She also won a best community business story award from the Nevada Press Association in 2017. Originally from Washington, this is her second time living in Coronado, where her husband is stationed as a Navy helicopter pilot. They have two small children and the whole family adores Coronado. Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

