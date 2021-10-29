City Manager’s Weekly Update – Oct. 29, 2021

“Halloween Happening” events will take place today, Friday, Oct. 29! Find out about all the City- and community-sponsored holiday events and where they will be held in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about how to apply for a vacancy on the San Diego Port Commission representing Coronado; the Hometown Hero Banner ceremony set for Nov. 6; field closures due to heavy rains earlier this week; a new Senior Volunteer Patrol Academy; the results of Prescription Drug Take Back Day; banner applications being accepted for a local artist banner series; and deadlines for nominations for the Community Read 2022 and for comments on the City’s Draft Climate Action Plan; and Red, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.





