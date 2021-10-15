Halloween Weekend at the Coronado Island Marriott – Staycation & Halloween Family Fun

Experience a fall staycation at the Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa and enjoy special events on Halloween weekend.

Hotel guests and locals can immerse themselves in the Halloween spirit as the Coronado Marriott is transformed for Halloween with a child-friendly walking maze, a creative photo op area and more.

The activities will be open on Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30 from 4 to 8pm, and on Sunday, October 31 from noon to 4pm. You will find:

A 150 foot child-friendly Halloween walking maze adorned with cobwebs and spiders (fake of course), scarecrows, skeletons and ghosts, as well as fun lighting and music

A fall-themed photo op area with pumpkins, hay bales and corn stalks, a colorful balloon arch and a Halloween backdrop

A toy give-away for the little ones

The cost for the Halloween festivities is $3.00 per person per visit (for all ages, toddlers and up). Coronado Marriott hotel guests will be given up to four complimentary tickets per room per stay.





