Friday, October 15, 2021
CommunityCommunity NewsEntertainment

Halloween Weekend at the Coronado Island Marriott – Staycation & Halloween Family Fun

By Promoted Partner

Experience a fall staycation at the Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa and enjoy special events on Halloween weekend.

Hotel guests and locals can immerse themselves in the Halloween spirit as the Coronado Marriott is transformed for Halloween with a child-friendly walking maze, a creative photo op area and more.

The activities will be open on Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30 from 4 to 8pm, and on Sunday, October 31 from noon to 4pm. You will find:

  • A 150 foot child-friendly Halloween walking maze adorned with cobwebs and spiders (fake of course), scarecrows, skeletons and ghosts, as well as fun lighting and music
  • A fall-themed photo op area with pumpkins, hay bales and corn stalks, a colorful balloon arch and a Halloween backdrop
  • A toy give-away for the little ones

The cost for the Halloween festivities is $3.00 per person per visit (for all ages, toddlers and up). Coronado Marriott hotel guests will be given up to four complimentary tickets per room per stay.

Book your stay today

 

 

 



Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Promoted Partner

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.