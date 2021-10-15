Friday, October 15, 2021
City Manager’s Weekly Update – October 15, 2021

The City will host an in-person Hometown Heroes Banner Ceremony on Nov. 6. Find out more about the first “live” ceremony honoring out local heroes in two years in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about Halloween activities around Coronado; Prescription Drug Take-back Day on Oct. 23; the deadline for the annual Turkey Coloring Contest; Community Clean-up Week; a turf aerification project that will close the Golf Course for most of next week; and Meilani, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

 

 



