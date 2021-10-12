Tuesday, October 12, 2021
New Cronut + Cruffin at Little Frenchie

By Blue Bridge Hospitality

Little Frenchie Cronut

New month, new cronut flavor! Stop by Little Frenchie to try their newest cronut flavor, Pumpkin Horchata! Filled with a horchata crème patissiere and cinnamon Chantilly, and topped with a vanilla glaze and spiced pumpkin whipped ganache.

Little Frenchie Cruffin

Also available this month is their new seasonal Cruffin. The Ferrero cruffin comes filled with a chocolate hazelnut praline crème and dark chocolate fudge, and is topped with a Nutella buttercream and hazelnut crumble.

You can enjoy the Cronuts and Cruffins during their Le Brunch, Friday through Sunday, from 9am to 3pm. Both pastries are available to enjoy while dining in and are also available to-go!

 

 

 



Blue Bridge Hospitalityhttp://www.BlueBridgeHospitality.com

