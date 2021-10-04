Coronado Chamber Celebrates City Employees

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce honored City employees and other local heroes last week at its annual “Celebrate Coronado” event. The Chamber honored the City’s:
- 2020 Employee of the Year Denise Johnson
- 2019 Employee of the Year Tricia Olsen
- 2020 Police Officer of the Year Det. Jade Gutzmer
- 2020 Firefighter of the Year Capt. Brandon Ihde
- 2019 Firefighter of the Year Capt. Ted Porter
- 2020 Lifeguard of the Year Garison Covel
- 2019 Lifeguard of the Year Preston Lujan
Congratulations to all the award recipients and thanks to the Chamber of Commerce for honoring City employees.