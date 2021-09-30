Coronado Youth Being Awarded at 19th Annual Real Heroes Event

- Advertisement -

The American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties is pleased to announce the local heroes that will be honored at its 19th Annual Real Heroes Awards on Friday, October 1, from 9–10 am. The event will be held virtually online and can be streamed by the public at SDRealHeroes.givesmart.com.

The popular event recognizes individuals and organizations that embody the mission and spirit of the Red Cross by saving lives and creating safer, stronger and more resilient communities.

Out of nine individuals being awarded this year, the Youth Hero Award will go to Coronado’s Nevaeh Henrich. Nevaeh Henrich was spending the afternoon with her best friend when Mrs. Rogers, her best friend’s mother, rushed into the room choking. Nevaeh immediately took control, called 911 and attempted to administer the Heimlich maneuver with her friend. She also called the younger brother to assist and ran out to the street to flag down first responders. Nevaeh then traveled to the hospital with her friend, who was extremely shaken, and stayed with her to provide comfort and support until her best friend’s father arrived.

“We are excited to recognize ordinary people, organizations, and an animal welfare hero that demonstrate extraordinary courage from San Diego and Imperial Counties,” said Sean Mahoney, Regional CEO of the American Red Cross Southern California Region. “Each Real Hero being celebrated has their own incredible story, and we know that everyone who watches this year’s event will be inspired by their hope and heroism.”

This year’s Real Heroes Awards is generously sponsored by Hometown Hero sponsors San Diego Gas & Electric and PAR Western Line Contractors, co-presenting sponsors San Diego State University, Sycuan Casino Resort and U.S. Bank along with numerous other sponsors at the regional, community and neighborhood levels. Thanks to the generosity of event sponsor Falck, donations made on the Real Heroes Awards Give Smart website will be matched, dollar for dollar up to $7,500, in support of Red Cross Disaster Relief.

For more information about this year’s event, or to watch the live-stream on Friday, October 1, visit SDRealHeroes.givesmart.com. Join the conversation online using #SDICRealHeroes.