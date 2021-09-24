Friday, September 24, 2021
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – September 24, 2021

By City of Coronado
Halloween is a month away, but the excitement is building. Find out what the City is planning for the haunting holiday in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about an update on the Vons expansion into the old Cora-Mart building; an award the City received for promoting alternative commuting choices; a two-day closure of the Golf Course for fall maintenance; palm pruning around town; an armed robbery arrest; a special author talk featuring Lacy Crawford and her book “Notes on a Silencing;” and Cheeto, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

