Military Child of the Year® Nominations Now Open

Operation Homefront is now accepting nominations for their 2022 Military Child of the Year® Awards. The awards recognize recipients for their resiliency, leadership, and achievement during their parents’ service. Seven Military Child of the Year® (MCOY) Awards are presented to one outstanding child from each service branch: Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Space Force, and the National Guard. The eighth award is the Military Child of the Year® Award for Innovation sponsored by Booz Allen Hamilton. This award goes to a military child who has designed a bold and creative solution to address a local, regional, or global challenge.

Each recipient receives a trip to Washington, DC, a laptop computer, and a cash award of $10,000. Recipients and their families will be celebrated at a gala in Washington, D.C.

HOW TO NOMINATE SOMEONE FOR A MILITARY CHILD OF THE YEAR® AWARDS

Go to www.operationhomefront.org/military-child-of-the-year. The web page offers a wealth of information on the awards or get inspired by reading more about previous recipients of the award.

HOW TO APPLY FOR THE MILITARY CHILD OF THE YEAR® AWARD FOR INNOVATION

Go to www.operationhomefront.org/military-child-of-the-year to apply during the application period.

WHO MAY NOMINATE FOR THE MILITARY CHILD OF THE YEAR® AWARDS? It takes a community to help our military children start strong and stay strong, throughout their military life journey. Members of the nominee’s community can nominate…parents, siblings, teachers, coaches, clergy, neighbors, grandparents, and anyone familiar with the child’s achievements.

QUESTIONS

You can find a list of frequently asked questions here FAQs and you can reach out to fss@operationhomefront.org with any questions you have.