Coronado’s Art in the Park, Since 1947 (video)

- Advertisement -

Coronado’s Art in the Park program, held on the first and third Sundays each month at Spreckels Park, will celebrate its 75th anniversary next year.

The Coronado Art Association is inviting artists throughout San Diego to join them in showcasing their art at the park. The nonprofit association donates to CHS Scholarship Programs, the 4th of July Parade, Friends of the Library, the Historical Association and more.

- Advertisement -

Brad Willis was at Art in the Park this past Sunday:

- Advertisement -

For more on the Coronado Art Association: www.coronadoartassn.com