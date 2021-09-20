Monday, September 20, 2021
Coronado’s Art in the Park, Since 1947 (video)

By Brad Willis
Coronado’s Art in the Park program, held on the first and third Sundays each month at Spreckels Park, will celebrate its 75th anniversary next year.

The Coronado Art Association is inviting artists throughout San Diego to join them in showcasing their art at the park. The nonprofit association donates to CHS Scholarship Programs, the 4th of July Parade, Friends of the Library, the Historical Association and more.

Brad Willis was at Art in the Park this past Sunday:

For more on the Coronado Art Association: www.coronadoartassn.com

 

Brad Willis
Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is longtime Coronado resident who also Commissioner of Public Art for the City of Coronado. Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

