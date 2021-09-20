Monday, September 20, 2021
Annual Palm Pruning – Now Through January

By City of Coronado
As part of an annual palm-pruning program, the City of Coronado’s contractor will prune 3,136 palms in parkways and parks throughout Coronado. Palm fruiting and hanging fronds are a common concern for residents.

The city must be diligent to remove both fruit and fronds. The contractor will begin work in the Cays on September 20 and then work on the east side of Orange Avenue. The contractor will then start work on the west side of Orange and expects to finish by the end of January.

The contractor will work on a street-by-street basis first on lettered streets, then numbered streets. Diverting from this plan can cause palms to get missed.

“No Parking” signs may appear on short notice when the contractor can get ahead of schedule. The city appreciates residents’ quick response in moving vehicles out of the contractor’s path so the work can be completed. The contractor has two crews of up to three people, each with one supervisor working in white and yellow trucks. Queen palms take longer to prune than most other palms.

