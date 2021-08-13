What Do You Do When You See a Cute Dog? This Reaction Got 20+M Views

Who doesn’t love to see a happy dog with its tail wagging?

Unbeknownst to him, a Coronado dog, Bodie the Sharpei, has become a TikTok celebrity with 20+ million views on a recent video. When a girl visiting Coronado from Morocco saw Bodie behind his gate, she couldn’t help but stop and admire how cute he was. The family’s Ring camera captured her wonderful, friendly reaction; and Bodie’s wagging tail 🐕

The girl didn’t know her reaction went viral until some friends in Morocco texted her to tell her about it.

You can view the video on TikTok here.

As of today, the video has 20.8 million views and 2.8 million likes. It went viral very quickly, with people from all over the world sharing and commenting on it, many commenting how nice it was that the people admired Bodie and said hello but didn’t reach out to touch or pet him.