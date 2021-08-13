Friday, August 13, 2021
CommunityCommunity News

What Do You Do When You See a Cute Dog? This Reaction Got 20+M Views

By Managing Editor

Who doesn’t love to see a happy dog with its tail wagging?

- Advertisement -

Unbeknownst to him, a Coronado dog, Bodie the Sharpei, has become a TikTok celebrity with 20+ million views on a recent video. When a girl visiting Coronado from Morocco saw Bodie behind his gate, she couldn’t help but stop and admire how cute he was. The family’s Ring camera captured her wonderful, friendly reaction; and Bodie’s wagging tail 🐕

The girl didn’t know her reaction went viral until some friends in Morocco texted her to tell her about it.

- Advertisement -

You can view the video on TikTok here.

As of today, the video has 20.8 million views and 2.8 million likes. It went viral very quickly, with people from all over the world sharing and commenting on it, many commenting how nice it was that the people admired Bodie and said hello but didn’t reach out to touch or pet him.

 

 

 

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

COVID Surge: Sharp Coronado Hospital

 As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges across the nation, Coronado is feeling the impact with the number of patients in the emergency...
Read more
Community News

County Opens Four More COVID-19 Testing Sites

“In late July, we started to see a significant increase in demand for COVID-19 testing,” said Denise Foster, R.N., the County’s chief nursing officer...
Read more
Community News

COVID Patients Have Doubled in California Hospitals

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.BY BARBARA FEDER OSTROV AND ANA B. IBARRA  AUGUST 10, 2021 UPDATED AUGUST 11, 2021Propelled by the delta...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Port of San Diego and San Diego Symphony Celebrate Debut of The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on San Diego Bayfront

In support of the Port of San Diego’s goals for a vibrant and active San Diego Bay, on August 5th, the Port and the...
Read more
Education

California Lawmakers and Teachers Unions Stop Short of a Vaccine Mandate

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.BY JOE HONG  AUGUST 9, 2021Maribel Ahumada says she lost her sister and...
Read more
Military

Austin Seeks Presidential Approval for Mandatory Troop Vaccinations by Mid-September

Source: Department of Defense President Joe Biden asked Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III to consider how and when the COVID-19 vaccine could be...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.