Thursday, August 12, 2021
CommunityCommunity News

County Opens Four More COVID-19 Testing Sites

Capacity Now at 6,500 Daily Tests

By Managing Editor

“In late July, we started to see a significant increase in demand for COVID-19 testing,” said Denise Foster, R.N., the County’s chief nursing officer and COVID-19 clinical director. “In response to the need, we quickly identified several new sites to increase capacity.”

Due to increased demand, four new sites have opened or will open this week where San Diegans can get tested for COVID-19. They are:

  • Lemon Grove Senior Center – Now Open
    8235 Mount Vernon St., Lemon Grove
    Tue. – Sat. 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
  • Northgate Market San Diego – Now Open
    5403 University Ave., San Diego
    Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
  • North County Lifeline – Opens Aug. 12
    200 Michigan Ave., Vista
    Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
  • Border View YMCA –Opens Aug. 15
    3601 Arey Dr., San Diego
    Sun. – Thur. from 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Advertisement -

In addition to these new sites, the County opened six others last week, bringing the daily testing capacity to about 6,500 tests each day. Testing is also widely available through pharmacies and other medical providers, with hospital emergency departments primarily for those symptomatic and in need of immediate care. Test results generally come back in about 1-2 days.

The 14-day rolling percentage of positive cases among tests is 7.8%

  • 12,103 tests were reported to the County on Aug. 10, and the percentage of new positive cases was 9.4%.
  • The 14-day rolling percentage of positive cases among tests is 7.8%.
- Advertisement -

For a complete list of COVID-19 testing locations, visit coronavirus-sd.com/testing. Vaccination information can be found coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

The county publishes a weekly status update of COVID-19 cases by city and Zip Code each Wednesday. Below is the latest update on cases with Coronado as the City of Residence:

 

 

 

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

COVID Patients Have Doubled in California Hospitals

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.BY BARBARA FEDER OSTROV AND ANA B. IBARRA  AUGUST 10, 2021 UPDATED AUGUST 11, 2021Propelled by the delta...
Read more
Community News

Port of San Diego and San Diego Symphony Celebrate Debut of The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on San Diego Bayfront

In support of the Port of San Diego’s goals for a vibrant and active San Diego Bay, on August 5th, the Port and the...
Read more
Community News

Chlorine Back in Stock – Coronado Aquatics Center is Re-Opening August 12

The Coronado Aquatics Center will reopen on Thursday, Aug. 12. The Aquatics Center closed due to a shortage of chlorine on July 23. The...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

California Lawmakers and Teachers Unions Stop Short of a Vaccine Mandate

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.BY JOE HONG  AUGUST 9, 2021Maribel Ahumada says she lost her sister and...
Read more
Military

Austin Seeks Presidential Approval for Mandatory Troop Vaccinations by Mid-September

Source: Department of Defense President Joe Biden asked Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III to consider how and when the COVID-19 vaccine could be...
Read more
Community News

The Dangers of Fentanyl – San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (video)

Source: San Diego County Sheriff's Department"Please take the time to share this video," said Sheriff Gore. "It might save the life of your son,...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.