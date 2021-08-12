County Opens Four More COVID-19 Testing Sites

“In late July, we started to see a significant increase in demand for COVID-19 testing,” said Denise Foster, R.N., the County’s chief nursing officer and COVID-19 clinical director. “In response to the need, we quickly identified several new sites to increase capacity.”

Due to increased demand, four new sites have opened or will open this week where San Diegans can get tested for COVID-19. They are:

Lemon Grove Senior Center – Now Open

8235 Mount Vernon St., Lemon Grove

Tue. – Sat. 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

5403 University Ave., San Diego

Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

200 Michigan Ave., Vista

Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

3601 Arey Dr., San Diego

Sun. – Thur. from 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

In addition to these new sites, the County opened six others last week, bringing the daily testing capacity to about 6,500 tests each day. Testing is also widely available through pharmacies and other medical providers, with hospital emergency departments primarily for those symptomatic and in need of immediate care. Test results generally come back in about 1-2 days.

12,103 tests were reported to the County on Aug. 10, and the percentage of new positive cases was 9.4%.

The 14-day rolling percentage of positive cases among tests is 7.8%.

For a complete list of COVID-19 testing locations, visit coronavirus-sd.com/testing. Vaccination information can be found coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

