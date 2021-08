At approximate 12:45 am Sunday, August 8, an AC unit caught fire in the basement of the Vons supermarket in Coronado. According to Joshua Scarboro, Coronado Fire Department Battalion Chief, it was likely an electrical malfunction that caused the fire, and it was extinguished by an employee.

- Advertisement -

Patrons were surprised on Sunday by handwritten signs at the entrances stating that the store was closed.

The store is open for business as of this morning.