Wednesday, August 4, 2021
CommunityCommunity News

Over 2 Million San Diegans Now Fully Vaccinated

By Managing Editor

According to the County of San Diego, more than 2 million San Diegans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, placing the County closer to achieving its vaccination goal.

The County reached the milestone over the weekend and by Aug. 3, a total of 2,015,700, or 71.9% of, residents 12 and older had received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot.

“Great job, San Diegans!” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “The more people who get vaccinated the closer we will be to achieving our vaccination goal.”

- Advertisement -

The County had set a goal of vaccinating 75% of the 2.8 million residents who are eligible to get the vaccine, which comes out to 2,101,936 people. About 86,000 more San Diegans are needed to reach that target, which is five percentage points higher than the state and national goal.

“We’re confident we’ll achieve that goal,” Wooten said, adding that there are more than 284,000 San Diegans who are partially vaccinated. “However, we must keep going if we want to prevent the spread of COVID-19, move the economy forward and get back to our pre-pandemic way of life.”

- Advertisement -

There’s plenty of COVID-19 vaccine in the region. You can find it at doctors’ offices, retail pharmacies, community clinics and County sites for people with no medical provider. For a list of locations and more information, visit  www.coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

COVID-19 Testing Sites

Given the increasing demand for COVID-19 testing as the Delta variant continues to spread, the County is opening six additional sites throughout the region this week. The new sites are located at Cal State San Marcos, four at County clinics and one at San Diego State University which is scheduled to open later this week.

New Cases:

  • 908 COVID-19 cases were reported to the County on Aug. 3. Daily cases have been over 500 for two weeks now ranging from the low 500s to over 1200 a day. Throughout the month of June daily cases ranged from the 40s to the low 100s.
  • San Diego County’s overall case rate is 20.4 cases per 100,000 residents as of Aug. 3. The case rate among those who are not fully vaccinated is 40.0 per 100,000, which is more than ten times the rate among those fully vaccinated, which is 3.6 per 100,000.
  • 11,748 tests were reported to the County on Aug. 3, and the percentage of new positive cases was 7.7%. The 14-day rolling percentage of positive cases among tests is 7.8%.

With Coronado as City of Residence, the monthly case rate can be seen in the chart below:

Data source: County of San Diego

Vaccinations in Coronado are broken down by the three Zip Codes as follows:

Zip Code of Residence for SD County Residents Age 12 and Older Who’ve Received at Least One Dose
Zip CodeCountRate per 1000
9211815,095959.0
92135316.1
921555650.5

      Data through 8/3/2021, Data source: County of San Diego

Deaths in Coronado are listed by the three Zip Codes combined as follows:

Deaths by Zip Code of Residence
Zip CodeCountPopulationRate per 100,000
92118, 92135, 921551224,19949.6

      Data through 7/31/2021, Data source: County of San Diego

Community Setting Outbreaks:

59 new community outbreaks were confirmed within San Diego County in the past seven days (July 28 through Aug. 3): 19 in restaurant/bar settings, 14 in business settings, five in faith-based settings, four in restaurant settings, four in daycare/preschool/childcare settings, three in TK-12 school settings, three in a hotel/resort/spa setting, two in emergency services settings, one in retail settings, one in a government setting, one in a health care setting, one in a construction setting and one in residence setting.

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Free Summer Shuttle Photo Ride

Have you noticed the specially wrapped Free Summer Shuttle buses running up and down Orange Ave in Coronado? The Coronado Times hopped on for...
Read more
Community News

Grand Caribe Shoreline Park 25th Year Celebration

On Friday July 30th, the Port of San Diego and the City of Coronado hosted a celebration in honor of the 25th anniversary of...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Island Film Festival Kicks Off “Summer Surf Series” with the Hotel Del Coronado and Dana Brown Films

On August 8th, the Coronado Island Film Festival and the Hotel del Coronado will kick off the Summer Surf Series in partnership with Dana...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

The Failure to Follow Through

Submitted by Seth TrujilloNovak Djokovic, the current number 1 rated men’s tennis player in the world, was unable to show up at his best form...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – July 30, 2021

https://youtu.be/k4xvFRKZ13sThe Aquatics Center has been closed indefinitely. Find out why and how the City is responding to pool users in the latest edition of...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Donated Books Needed for Little Free Libraries

Submitted by Jean SeagerPlease join in supporting a book drive to stock new Little Free Libraries, approved in this year’s budget by the Board...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.