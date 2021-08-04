Over 2 Million San Diegans Now Fully Vaccinated

According to the County of San Diego, more than 2 million San Diegans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, placing the County closer to achieving its vaccination goal.

The County reached the milestone over the weekend and by Aug. 3, a total of 2,015,700, or 71.9% of, residents 12 and older had received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot.

“Great job, San Diegans!” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “The more people who get vaccinated the closer we will be to achieving our vaccination goal.”

The County had set a goal of vaccinating 75% of the 2.8 million residents who are eligible to get the vaccine, which comes out to 2,101,936 people. About 86,000 more San Diegans are needed to reach that target, which is five percentage points higher than the state and national goal.

“We’re confident we’ll achieve that goal,” Wooten said, adding that there are more than 284,000 San Diegans who are partially vaccinated. “However, we must keep going if we want to prevent the spread of COVID-19, move the economy forward and get back to our pre-pandemic way of life.”

There’s plenty of COVID-19 vaccine in the region. You can find it at doctors’ offices, retail pharmacies, community clinics and County sites for people with no medical provider. For a list of locations and more information, visit www.coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

COVID-19 Testing Sites

Given the increasing demand for COVID-19 testing as the Delta variant continues to spread, the County is opening six additional sites throughout the region this week. The new sites are located at Cal State San Marcos, four at County clinics and one at San Diego State University which is scheduled to open later this week.

New Cases:

908 COVID-19 cases were reported to the County on Aug. 3. Daily cases have been over 500 for two weeks now ranging from the low 500s to over 1200 a day. Throughout the month of June daily cases ranged from the 40s to the low 100s.

San Diego County’s overall case rate is 20.4 cases per 100,000 residents as of Aug. 3. The case rate among those who are not fully vaccinated is 40.0 per 100,000, which is more than ten times the rate among those fully vaccinated, which is 3.6 per 100,000.

11,748 tests were reported to the County on Aug. 3, and the percentage of new positive cases was 7.7%. The 14-day rolling percentage of positive cases among tests is 7.8%.

With Coronado as City of Residence, the monthly case rate can be seen in the chart below:

Vaccinations in Coronado are broken down by the three Zip Codes as follows:

Zip Code of Residence for SD County Residents Age 12 and Older Who’ve Received at Least One Dose Zip Code Count Rate per 1000 92118 15,095 959.0 92135 31 6.1 92155 56 50.5

Data through 8/3/2021, Data source: County of San Diego

Deaths in Coronado are listed by the three Zip Codes combined as follows:

Deaths by Zip Code of Residence Zip Code Count Population Rate per 100,000 92118, 92135, 92155 12 24,199 49.6

Data through 7/31/2021, Data source: County of San Diego

Community Setting Outbreaks:

59 new community outbreaks were confirmed within San Diego County in the past seven days (July 28 through Aug. 3): 19 in restaurant/bar settings, 14 in business settings, five in faith-based settings, four in restaurant settings, four in daycare/preschool/childcare settings, three in TK-12 school settings, three in a hotel/resort/spa setting, two in emergency services settings, one in retail settings, one in a government setting, one in a health care setting, one in a construction setting and one in residence setting.