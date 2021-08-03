Free Summer Shuttle Photo Ride

Have you noticed the specially wrapped Free Summer Shuttle buses running up and down Orange Ave in Coronado? The Coronado Times hopped on for a ride, and here is what we saw on our adventure:
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
The City offers the free shuttle service to reduce traffic along the Orange Avenue corridor during the peak summer season. The shuttle runs seven days a week (in 2021 it began on Sunday, June 6 and runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 6), from 9:00 am to 9:30 pm daily, and an hour later on Fridays and Saturdays.
The Free Summer Shuttle program is sponsored by the City and Discover Coronado and the shuttles are operated by MTS. For more information click here.
Use the OneBusAway app on your mobile phone to get real time information for the Summer Shuttle – input Route 904 into the app for real time information.
Trina is a Danish photographer who recently moved to the US to be with her husband, a Navy boatswain's mate. She now resides in Imperial Beach.Trina has travelled the world and lived in several countries, from arctic Greenland to Mexico. She enjoys exploring cultures and cuisines. Always carrying a camera, she loves to document the world around her and get to know the people she photographs.
The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.