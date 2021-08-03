Free Summer Shuttle Photo Ride

Have you noticed the specially wrapped Free Summer Shuttle buses running up and down Orange Ave in Coronado? The Coronado Times hopped on for a ride, and here is what we saw on our adventure:

The City offers the free shuttle service to reduce traffic along the Orange Avenue corridor during the peak summer season. The shuttle runs seven days a week (in 2021 it began on Sunday, June 6 and runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 6), from 9:00 am to 9:30 pm daily, and an hour later on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Free Summer Shuttle program is sponsored by the City and Discover Coronado and the shuttles are operated by MTS. For more information click here.

Use the OneBusAway app on your mobile phone to get real time information for the Summer Shuttle – input Route 904 into the app for real time information.