Free Summer Shuttle Photo Ride

By Trina Frederiksen

Have you noticed the specially wrapped Free Summer Shuttle buses running up and down Orange Ave in Coronado? The Coronado Times hopped on for a ride, and here is what we saw on our adventure:

There it goes, the Free Summer Shuttle, turning from First onto Orange as it runs along the MTS #904 bus route. The shuttle comes by about every 15 minutes.

Don’t forget your mask! This bus driver has a big smile underneath hers, you can tell.

Coronado’s famous hotel, gorgeous beach and unbeatable weather make the beach by Hotel del Coronado a popular destination.

The bus runs along the regular MTS #904 route so bus stop benches are available to rest while you wait for the Free Summer Shuttle.

The beautiful and historic Hotel Del Coronado is a must stop along the route for visitors.

This furry friend welcomed the ride on the Free Summer Shuttle as opposed to walking the hot pavement.

The Free Summer Shuttle can take you on your shopping errands or get you to your dining destination without having to drive and find parking. Fuel up at one of the many cafes and restaurants in town so you have energy to hit the local shops and businesses.

Visitors from Los Angeles rode the shuttle to scout out lunch options along Orange Ave.

Visitors from the Bay Area were headed to the beach.

The Free Summer Shuttle isn’t only for tourists and visitors. These local kids are riding to the ferry to go skating in downtown San Diego. They love the Summer Shuttle as it runs frequently and is free!

The City offers the free shuttle service to reduce traffic along the Orange Avenue corridor during the peak summer season. The shuttle runs seven days a week (in 2021 it began on Sunday, June 6 and runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 6), from 9:00 am to 9:30 pm daily, and an hour later on Fridays and Saturdays

The Free Summer Shuttle program is sponsored by the City and Discover Coronado and the shuttles are operated by MTS. For more information click here.

Use the OneBusAway app on your mobile phone to get real time information for the Summer Shuttle – input Route 904 into the app for real time information.

 

Trina Frederiksen
Trina is a Danish photographer who recently moved to the US to be with her husband, a Navy boatswain's mate. She now resides in Imperial Beach.Trina has travelled the world and lived in several countries, from arctic Greenland to Mexico. She enjoys exploring cultures and cuisines. Always carrying a camera, she loves to document the world around her and get to know the people she photographs.

