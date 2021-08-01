Coronado Teen Entrepreneur Launches Crystal Business, Online and at Local Flea Markets

Crystal Fairies is a new Coronado-based business selling ethically-sourced crystals from Brazil, Uruguay, and Madagascar. Co-founder Julie León is a Coronado High School (CHS) senior who started the business with her Los Angeles-based cousin, Mia Gonzalez.

Crystal Fairies products include a variety of quartz, amethyst, and geodes that can be purchased online at their Esty store, CrystalFairiesShop, as well as at select flea markets around San Diego and Los Angeles.

Crystals are becoming popular among teenagers and young adults due to their perceived ability to hold energy, boost certain emotions, and their healing properties. Julie acknowledged there are some skeptics about the benefits of crystals but also shared that crystals can be beautiful house gifts, centerpieces, décor, and paperweights.

The girls’ love of crystals started when they were young and would find the shiniest pieces of gravel to sell to bikers and other passersby. They were encouraged by their parents to find hobbies outdoors, and they began collecting stones. As teenagers, Julie and Mia couldn’t find high quality, aesthetically pleasing crystals at affordable prices which inspired them to create Crystal Fairies.

Crystal Fairies’ products are mined around the world, but Julie and Mia ensure they are ethically sourced by communicating live with the crystal sellers and monitoring all stages of the mining process. Once received, the crystals are checked for quality and cleansed. After listing their crystals on their Etsy shop, Julie and Mia market and promote their products on social media (Instagram and TikTok). Orders are shipped directly to customers within seven business days in attractive and environmentally friendly packaging.

Julie’s favorite crystal set is the Break Your Own Geode. “I just think they’re so fun to break open and all of the geodes are so uniquely beautiful.”

Mia’s favorite crystal set is the Fluorite Towers. “The colors are just so beautiful; the inside of the crystal looks like a turbulent ocean. I also really love amethyst, purple has always been my favorite color, so I’m kind of biased.”

Julie has lived in Coronado since she was two weeks old and attended Sacred Heart Parish School, Coronado Middle School, and Coronado High School. Besides running Crystal Fairies, Julie can be found working as an administrator at Business Products Express Coronado, spending time with her friends and family, cooking, and watching sunsets.

Julie and Mia are excited to introduce Crystal Fairies to the Coronado community. “We are a small, Latina owned business, consisting of two cousins who want to be successful in business and hopefully grow our brand into something big!”

Questions about Crystal Fairies can be directed to Julie and Mia at crystalfairies.sdla@gmail.com.

Instagram: @crystalfairies.sdla

Tiktok: @crystalfairires.sdla

Etsy: CrystalFairiesShop