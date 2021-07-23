Health & Wellness Workshops in August

Healthy Mind Healthy Body Workshop

Emerging from Post Covid Stress and Anxiety

with Master Jean Pierre Marques, M.Msc., CHT

“A human being cannot be divided into parts, the whole must be considered in order to find the balance in physical, mental and spiritual health.”

This powerful, creative workshop offers a positive transformation for growth. Whether it’s managing habits, reducing stress, or improving your health, you’ll learn proven strategies to help you make the changes you’d like in your life.

Mindfulness/Awareness – How to use it in your daily life

Power of the mind and self hypnosis

Gentle body movement and Chi Gong for stress release and relaxation

Breathing awareness

Visualization and affirmation to make positive change

Meditation to balance your life

Be in control of your health and your spiritual well-being

When? Saturday, August 7, 2-5pm

Where? Coronado Yoga & Wellness Center, 801 Orange Ave #202

RSVP: $75 early registration, or $95 after July 20 (includes workbook)

Learn to Meditate Workshop

Improve Your Health and Eliminate Stress

with Master Jean Pierre Marques

With Master Jean Pierre Marques as your guide, this workshop will allow you to experience different guided meditations, teach you various breathing and mindfulness techniques, help you gain a better understanding of the mind-body-spirit connection and improve your health and eliminate stress. Whether you are a beginner or a practitioner of meditation you will benefit from this workshop.

Benefits of meditation include:

Reduces pain, headaches and insomnia

Enhances immune system

Slows heart rate and lowers blood pressure

Increases blood flow

Provides a sense of calm and peace

Helps reverse heart disease

Helps control thoughts

Increases energy level

Reduces stress

Improves health

Increase creativity

Gain clarity and peace of mind

Promotes healing

Increases feelings of joy and happiness

When? Saturday, August 28, from 2-4pm

Where? Coronado Yoga & Wellness Center, 801 Orange Ave, #202

RSVP: $60 early registration or $75 after August 7 (includes workbook and CD)

Grand Master Jean Pierre is a renowned behavioral and spiritual therapist, author, speaker, artist, and Grand Master Teacher of yoga, meditation, and martial arts. He has been inducted into the Martial Arts Hall of Fame 3 times as “Living Legend and “Grand Master.” For over 55 years, Master Jean Pierre’s expertise, knowledge, and guiding principles have transformed the lives of tens of thousands who have benefited by his teaching, classes, private consultations, workshops, books, and seminars.