Friday, July 23, 2021
CommunityCommunity News

Health & Wellness Workshops in August

By Managing Editor

Healthy Mind Healthy Body Workshop
Emerging from Post Covid Stress and Anxiety
with Master Jean Pierre Marques, M.Msc., CHT

Healthy Mind Healthy Body“A human being cannot be divided into parts, the whole must be considered in order to find the balance in physical, mental and spiritual health.”

This powerful, creative workshop offers a positive transformation for growth. Whether it’s managing habits, reducing stress, or improving your health, you’ll learn proven strategies to help you make the changes you’d like in your life.

  • Mindfulness/Awareness – How to use it in your daily life
  • Power of the mind and self hypnosis
  • Gentle body movement and Chi Gong for stress release and relaxation
  • Breathing awareness
  • Visualization and affirmation to make positive change
  • Meditation to balance your life
  • Be in control of your health and your spiritual well-being
- Advertisement -

When? Saturday, August 7, 2-5pm
Where? Coronado Yoga & Wellness Center, 801 Orange Ave #202
RSVP: $75 early registration, or $95 after July 20 (includes workbook)

Learn to Meditate Workshop
Improve Your Health and Eliminate Stress
with Master Jean Pierre Marques 

With Master Jean Pierre Marques as your guide, this workshop will allow you to experience different guided meditations, teach you various breathing and mindfulness techniques, help you gain a better understanding of the mind-body-spirit connection and improve your health and eliminate stress. Whether you are a beginner or a practitioner of meditation you will benefit from this workshop.

- Advertisement -

Benefits of meditation include:

  • Reduces pain, headaches and insomnia
  • Enhances immune system
  • Slows heart rate and lowers blood pressure
  • Increases blood flow
  • Provides a sense of calm and peace
  • Helps reverse heart disease
  • Helps control thoughts
  • Increases energy level
  • Reduces stress
  • Improves health
  • Increase creativity
  • Gain clarity and peace of mind
  • Promotes healing
  • Increases feelings of joy and happiness

When? Saturday, August 28, from 2-4pm
Where? Coronado Yoga & Wellness Center, 801 Orange Ave, #202
RSVP: $60 early registration or $75 after August 7 (includes workbook and CD)

              RESERVE YOUR SPOT TODAY             

Grand Master Jean Pierre is a renowned behavioral and spiritual therapist, author, speaker, artist, and Grand Master Teacher of yoga, meditation, and martial arts. He has been inducted into the Martial Arts Hall of Fame 3 times as “Living Legend and “Grand Master.” For over 55 years, Master Jean Pierre’s expertise, knowledge, and guiding principles have transformed the lives of tens of thousands who have benefited by his teaching, classes, private consultations, workshops, books, and seminars.

 

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

County Urges Vaccinations as COVID-19 Cases Spike Significantly

The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency is seeing a significant spike in new COVID-19 cases. The County will report 1,264...
Read more
Community News

Soccer Tournament to Use Multiple Fields on Two Consecutive Weekends

The Crown City Classic, a local youth soccer tournament hosted by the Coronado Youth Soccer League, will be held next weekend, July 31-Aug. 1,...
Read more
Community News

Dr. Shark’s Shark Shack Team Visit

On Thursday, July 22, the California State University Long Beach Shark Lab sent its Shark Shack team to Coronado.The Shark Shack is an educational...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Dr. Shark’s Shark Shack Team Visit

On Thursday, July 22, the California State University Long Beach Shark Lab sent its Shark Shack team to Coronado.The Shark Shack is an educational...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Update on Free Summer Shuttle Ridership Numbers

By all accounts, Coronado is seeing more visitors, and hotels and the commercial corridor are busier than they have been in a while. However,...
Read more
People

Sacred Heart Coronado Knights of Columbus Holds Officer Installation Ceremony

Sacred Heart Coronado Knights of Columbus held their officer installation ceremony on July 14, 2021. In this photo they are gathered around the 1962...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.