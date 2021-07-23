Health & Wellness Workshops in August

Healthy Mind Healthy Body Workshop
Emerging from Post Covid Stress and Anxiety
with Master Jean Pierre Marques, M.Msc., CHT
“A human being cannot be divided into parts, the whole must be considered in order to find the balance in physical, mental and spiritual health.”
This powerful, creative workshop offers a positive transformation for growth. Whether it’s managing habits, reducing stress, or improving your health, you’ll learn proven strategies to help you make the changes you’d like in your life.
- Mindfulness/Awareness – How to use it in your daily life
- Power of the mind and self hypnosis
- Gentle body movement and Chi Gong for stress release and relaxation
- Breathing awareness
- Visualization and affirmation to make positive change
- Meditation to balance your life
- Be in control of your health and your spiritual well-being
When? Saturday, August 7, 2-5pm
Where? Coronado Yoga & Wellness Center, 801 Orange Ave #202
RSVP: $75 early registration, or $95 after July 20 (includes workbook)
Learn to Meditate Workshop
Improve Your Health and Eliminate Stress
with Master Jean Pierre Marques
With Master Jean Pierre Marques as your guide, this workshop will allow you to experience different guided meditations, teach you various breathing and mindfulness techniques, help you gain a better understanding of the mind-body-spirit connection and improve your health and eliminate stress. Whether you are a beginner or a practitioner of meditation you will benefit from this workshop.
Benefits of meditation include:
- Reduces pain, headaches and insomnia
- Enhances immune system
- Slows heart rate and lowers blood pressure
- Increases blood flow
- Provides a sense of calm and peace
- Helps reverse heart disease
- Helps control thoughts
- Increases energy level
- Reduces stress
- Improves health
- Increase creativity
- Gain clarity and peace of mind
- Promotes healing
- Increases feelings of joy and happiness
When? Saturday, August 28, from 2-4pm
Where? Coronado Yoga & Wellness Center, 801 Orange Ave, #202
RSVP: $60 early registration or $75 after August 7 (includes workbook and CD)
Grand Master Jean Pierre is a renowned behavioral and spiritual therapist, author, speaker, artist, and Grand Master Teacher of yoga, meditation, and martial arts. He has been inducted into the Martial Arts Hall of Fame 3 times as “Living Legend and “Grand Master.” For over 55 years, Master Jean Pierre’s expertise, knowledge, and guiding principles have transformed the lives of tens of thousands who have benefited by his teaching, classes, private consultations, workshops, books, and seminars.