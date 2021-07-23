Friday, July 23, 2021
Dr. Shark’s Shark Shack Team Visit

Source: City Manager's Weekly Update

On Thursday, July 22, the California State University Long Beach Shark Lab sent its Shark Shack team to Coronado.

The Shark Shack is an educational and interactive booth staffed by Shark Lab students that helps educate and inform the public regarding the changing white shark populations along the California coast. There is a lot of misunderstanding and fear surrounding the white sharks off the Coronado coast but a lot of great research is going on. This will help lead to a better understanding of white shark population growth and behaviors.

The Shark Shack will return to Central Beach on Aug. 17 at 11 am. The public is welcome to ask questions, participate in interactive activities and learn more about white sharks.

For more information, visit the Shark Lab webpage or the City of Coronado Shark Awareness and Information webpage.

 

 

 

 

Managing Editor
