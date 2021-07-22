Thursday, July 22, 2021
COVID-19 Cases in San Diego County Rise 82% in One Week

By Managing Editor

Source: County of San Diego

According to the County of San Diego, the number of COVID-19 cases in San Diego has significantly increased in the past week, prompting County health officials to urge residents to continue getting vaccinated.

In the past seven days, 3,465 COVID-19 cases were reported in San Diego County. That’s 1,566, or 82%, more cases than the previous seven-day period.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are also trending up. The daily total rose above 100 on July 6 and has remained above that threshold since. Hospitalizations are likely to rise higher since they typically do after increases in cases.

The rise in cases and hospitalizations is occurring primarily in San Diegans who are not vaccinated. These individuals are also being disproportionately impacted by the Alpha, Gamma and Delta COVID-19 variants of concern.

“The best protection we have against COVID-19 is getting vaccinated,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “The vaccines are extremely effective at preventing serious illness from COVID-19. If you have not gotten immunized, do it now.”

Data from County of San Diego

There has also been a very slight increase in post-vaccination infections, meaning people got infected with COVID-19 even though they were fully vaccinated. Wooten said that was expected and that breakthrough cases typically have mild symptoms.

“This does not mean the vaccine is not working. Quite the opposite, the vaccine is doing what it’s supposed to do: keep most people from being hospitalized, or worse, dying,” Wooten said.

Coronado’s vaccination count in the 92118 Zip Code (for those who’ve received at least one dose) is 14,769, or 938.3 per 1000*.
*Rates are calculated using 2019 population estimates from the San Diego Association of Governments.

Vaccination information can be found coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

 

