County Says Unvaccinated San Diegans Account for Nearly All COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations, Deaths

The County of San Diego announced today that almost all COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths being reported in the region are occurring in San Diegans who are not fully vaccinated.

New data from the County Health and Human Services Agency shows that since Jan. 1, 2021, COVID-19 has been primarily occurring in San Diegans who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. They represent:

99.8% of deaths

99.88% of hospitalizations

99.1% of cases

- Advertisement -

“The data shows what we’ve known all along. The COVID-19 vaccines are very effective at preventing serious illness and deaths,” said Seema Shah, M.D., medical director of HHSA’s Epidemiology and Immunization Services branch. “If you have not gotten vaccinated or are missing a second shot of your COVID-19 vaccine, get it now be safe and limit the spread of this virus.”

Since Jan. 1, a total of 1,219 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the region and only three were San Diegans who had been fully vaccinated. Of the 5,159 hospitalizations that have occurred during the same period, only 10 were in people who were fully immunized. Furthermore, over 106,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of this year and only about 1,000 were in San Diegans who were fully vaccinated.

- Advertisement -

Within Coronado, COVID-19 cases this first week of July have surpassed the month of June:

The new data analysis and trends can be found on Page 13 of this week’s County COVID-19 Watch report.

San Diego County Vaccination Progress: