Wednesday, July 7, 2021
CommunityCommunity News

County Says Unvaccinated San Diegans Account for Nearly All COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations, Deaths

By Managing Editor

The County of San Diego announced today that almost all COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths being reported in the region are occurring in San Diegans who are not fully vaccinated.

New data from the County Health and Human Services Agency shows that since Jan. 1, 2021, COVID-19 has been primarily occurring in San Diegans who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. They represent:

  • 99.8% of deaths
  • 99.88% of hospitalizations
  • 99.1% of cases
- Advertisement -

“The data shows what we’ve known all along. The COVID-19 vaccines are very effective at preventing serious illness and deaths,” said Seema Shah, M.D., medical director of HHSA’s Epidemiology and Immunization Services branch. “If you have not gotten vaccinated or are missing a second shot of your COVID-19 vaccine, get it now be safe and limit the spread of this virus.”

Since Jan. 1, a total of 1,219 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the region and only three were San Diegans who had been fully vaccinated. Of the 5,159 hospitalizations that have occurred during the same period, only 10 were in people who were fully immunized. Furthermore, over 106,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of this year and only about 1,000 were in San Diegans who were fully vaccinated.

- Advertisement -

Within Coronado, COVID-19 cases this first week of July have surpassed the month of June:

Data: County of San Diego

The new data analysis and trends can be found on Page 13 of this week’s County COVID-19 Watch report.

San Diego County Vaccination Progress:

 

 

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Newsom Recall Election Set for Sept. 14

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.BY LAUREL ROSENHALL JULY 1, 2021California voters will decide on Sept. 14 whether...
Read more
Community News

4th of July Photo Walk at the Coronado Ferry Landing

People flocked to the Coronado Ferry Landing for the Independence Day celebrations. The pier and Centennial Park are prime locations for cookouts and family...
Read more
Community News

Coronado 4th of July Parade Recorded Stream for 2021

If you missed the 4th of July parade in Coronado on July 3rd, 2021, or if you'd like to revisit the day, Surf's Up...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Obituaries

Helen Baker Gelzer (1917-2021)

Helen Baker Gelzer, age 103 passed away peacefully Monday, June 28, 2021. Raised in Haddonfield, New Jersey, Helen attended Randolph-Macon Women's College (now Randolph...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Fireworks Update – Stingray Point Beach to be Closed

From the City of Coronado's Fourth of July FAQ's page Q. Will the fireworks display being shot from Stingray Point close the beach and for...
Read more
Business

Charisma is now Crown Meets Sea

Coronado boutique Charisma is reintroducing itself as Crown Meets Sea and the gift shop will celebrate its grand re-opening all Fourth of July weekend.The...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.