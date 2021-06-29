Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Port of San Diego Announces Changes to Glorietta Bay Anchorage

By Managing Editor

Beginning July 1, 2021, the Port of San Diego’s Maritime Department will assume management responsibilities from the Harbor Police Department for anchorages on San Diego Bay, including the Glorietta Bay A5 anchorage, and the Port’s Shelter Island Guest Docks located at 1401 Shelter Island Drive on the southern end of Shelter Island at the entrance to the Shelter Island Yacht Basin.

The Port also provides two 72-hour anchorages and a “Cruiser Anchorage.” Aside from the management change, no additional changes are being made for the anchorages at this time. No fee is required to anchor in these areas; however, a permit is required. Permits for the A1 and A5 anchorages are still available online. For the A9 anchorage, permits still require a vessel inspection performed by a Harbor Police Officer and must be obtained in person at the Harbor Police substation located at 1401 Shelter Island Drive.

Anchorage locations are:

A5 – Glorietta Bay

The A5 anchorage is in Glorietta Bay, south of the Coronado Golf Course. Anchorage is allowed for up to 72 hours only, any day of the week. Hours for anchoring are from 9 am on the first day to 9 am on the last day. There is a minimum of one calendar day between A5 permits. A maximum of 20 boats are allowed in the anchorage and all boats must have holding tanks. For reservations, visit: reservations.portofsandiego.org/boating/Index.asp

A1 – La Playa Cove

 

This is a 72-hour, weekend-only anchorage located between the San Diego Yacht Club and the Southwestern Yacht Club in the Shelter Island Yacht Basin. Hours for anchoring here are from 9 a.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Monday. A maximum of 40 boats are allowed in the cove and all boats must have holding tanks.

A9 – Cruiser Anchorage

This anchorage is in an area adjacent to the United States Coast Guard Air Station and the eastern tip of Harbor Island. It is only available to non-residents of San Diego County.

Providing 26 slips for visitors, the Shelter Island Guest Docks can host recreational vessels up to 65-feet in length. Vessels can stay for periods of up to 15 days within a 40-day period. Water and 30 Amp shore power connections are available at each slip, and sanitary station facilities are provided.

Some additional key changes to reserving the Guest Docks slips will commence with the new management beginning July 1, 2021.

  • Reservations will no longer be available online. Boaters will still be able to view the reservations page to see what slips are available, but they will need to call 619.400.4744 between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., seven days a week to make a reservation. Valid ID and vessel registration will need to be emailed to moorings@portofsandiego.org.
  • For general information and questions, boaters can call 619.400.4744 or email moorings@portofsandiego.org24 hours a day, seven days a week.
  • The daily dockage fee will increase from $1.00 per lineal foot per day to $1.19 per lineal foot per day.

For more details on the Port of San Diego’s Guest Dock and anchorages, click here.

 

 

 

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

manager@coronadotimes.com

