Monday, June 28, 2021
Sports

Pickleball is Back

By Managing Editor

Pickleball is back in Coronado at the Coronado Cays Tennis Courts.

Pickleball is a combination of tennis, badminton, ping pong and racquetball, and it’s also one of the fastest growing sports in America. It’s fast-paced and easy to learn, great exercise, lots of fun, and good for all ages. Jennie Portelli, past Coronado Tennis Association president for many years, shared that she is “happy to see the sport growing again in Coronado.”

- Advertisement -

Beginning July 10, regular open play at the Cays courts will be on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm and the fee is $5 per person.

Instructional Clinics start on July 5 and will be available in two-week sessions with instruction on two days each week, Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday; beginner lessons from 1-2pm and intermediate from 3-5pm.

- Advertisement -

Private lessons are also available with Tammy Carney. Tammy is a lifelong tennis player and a former middle school coach. She introduced Pickleball to the Coronado community in 2012. Tammy coordinated the City of Coronado’s very popular and successful pickleball program for seven years prior to joining Impact Activities. She has coordinated several pickleball events and has been the recipient of gold, silver and bronze medals. Tammy’s new pickleball program will include open play, beginner and intermediate clinics, round robins, shoot outs and social events.

Register for Open Play and Clinics at impactca.clubautomation.com/

To register for either open play or clinics, visit ImpactCA.clubautomation.com.

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

CUSD Superintendent Says CIF Basketball Championship Should Not Be Forfeited

The following letter was sent to CIF Executive Director, Ron Nocetti by Coronado Unified School District Superintendent Karl Mueller.June 25, 2021Mr. Nocetti,As evidence of...
Read more
Dining

Beach Fitness at The Del

New Classes for Coronado Locals There’s nothing like summer in Coronado, especially when you’re enjoying an amazing workout on one of America’s best beaches. This...
Read more
Sports

Sen. Hueso Calls for CIF to Revoke Coronado High School’s Basketball Championship Status

Senator Ben Hueso sent the following letter to the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) in response to the tortilla-throwing incident that took place in the...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Hotel del Coronado Master Plan Construction Update

Hotel del Coronado construction projects have become quite visible in recent weeks as the National Historic Landmark undergoes a major renovation as part of...
Read more
Sports

CUSD Superintendent Says CIF Basketball Championship Should Not Be Forfeited

The following letter was sent to CIF Executive Director, Ron Nocetti by Coronado Unified School District Superintendent Karl Mueller.June 25, 2021Mr. Nocetti,As evidence of...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Fourth of July Fighting COVID-19 with Walk-Up Vaccination Site

Coronado Fourth of July organization (CFOJ) today announced the addition of a walk-up COVID-19 vaccination site that will be located at Spreckels Park on...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.