Pickleball is back in Coronado at the Coronado Cays Tennis Courts.

Pickleball is a combination of tennis, badminton, ping pong and racquetball, and it’s also one of the fastest growing sports in America. It’s fast-paced and easy to learn, great exercise, lots of fun, and good for all ages. Jennie Portelli, past Coronado Tennis Association president for many years, shared that she is “happy to see the sport growing again in Coronado.”

Beginning July 10, regular open play at the Cays courts will be on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm and the fee is $5 per person.

Instructional Clinics start on July 5 and will be available in two-week sessions with instruction on two days each week, Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday; beginner lessons from 1-2pm and intermediate from 3-5pm.

Private lessons are also available with Tammy Carney. Tammy is a lifelong tennis player and a former middle school coach. She introduced Pickleball to the Coronado community in 2012. Tammy coordinated the City of Coronado’s very popular and successful pickleball program for seven years prior to joining Impact Activities. She has coordinated several pickleball events and has been the recipient of gold, silver and bronze medals. Tammy’s new pickleball program will include open play, beginner and intermediate clinics, round robins, shoot outs and social events.

To register for either open play or clinics, visit ImpactCA.clubautomation.com.