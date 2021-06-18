Friday, June 18, 2021
Feedback Wanted on South Bay to Sorrento Transportation Project

By Coronado Times


The South Bay to Sorrento (SB2S) project aims to guide development of an innovative transportation network, transforming the way people and goods move through the San Diego region. The CMCP evaluates all travel modes and transportation facilities in a defined corridor – highways and freeways, parallel and connecting roadways, transit (bus, bus rapid transit, light rail, intercity rail, etc.), pathways, and bikeways. Completing the CMCPs will help the San Diego region compete for local, state, and federal funds, including SB 1. The SB2S CMCP is anticipated to be finalized by late 2021.

The 28-mile SB2S corridor is one of the most congested and heavily used corridors in San Diego County. The I-805, for example, serves approximately 200,000 vehicles per day and can have significant delays during peak periods. Major transportation facilities that pass through the SB2S study area include I-5, I-8, I-805, SR 52, SR 54, SR 94, SR 905, major arterials, and the Bayshore Bikeway. Existing transit services include the COASTER, the Trolley, multiple Rapid lines, and more than 25 local bus lines.

Learn more and submit comments by July 12th:  https://sandag.mysocialpinpoint.com/southbaytosorrento

