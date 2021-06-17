vomFASS Ribbon Cutting

vomFASS celebrated its Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on June 9th, 2021, attended by Mayor Richard Bailey, City Council Members, Chamber Executive Director Sue Gillingham, family members and friends. Coronado locals and owners Jay and Colleen Cavalieri celebrate their new airy and bright location at Ferry Landing Shops.

vomFASS is a European Market and Tasting Room that features Extra Virgin Olive Oils, Balsamic Vinegars, Spices, Gourmet Foods, Craft Spirits & more.

How do you know a good glass of wine? You’re sad when it’s gone. – Jay Cavalieri

