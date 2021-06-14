Zackary Wilson Miller II (1981-2021)

Chief Special Warfare Operator Zackary Wilson Miller II, 39, born September 5th, 1981 in St. Augustine, FL succumbed to his brief battle against cancer June 4, 2021 in Virginia Beach, VA with his family, closest loved ones, and teammates by his side.

- Advertisement -

He was assigned to an East Coast based Naval Special Warfare Unit.

Zack spent the majority of his childhood in Columbus, GA and moved to Mobile, AL with his family when he was 12 years old. He graduated from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in 2000, where he played baseball, basketball, and football; he was the captain of the football team. Zack was awarded a scholarship to play football at Millsaps College in Jackson, MS before transferring to the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, AL where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science in 2004. Zack was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity.

- Advertisement -

Zack’s athleticism and leadership aptitude in early life led him to enlist in the U.S. Navy in November 2004 where he first served as an Aviation Ordnanceman on board the USS NIMITZ (CVN 68). On September 1, 2007, Zack realized his dream of training to become a Navy SEAL entering Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) Training in Coronado, CA. After 10 months of the most grueling and demanding training in the military, he graduated in June 2008.

Zack was a highly decorated combat veteran with numerous awards and seven deployments. His awards include the Bronze Star with Valor and Extraordinary Heroism as part of an overseas combat operation.

Additional awards include Purple Heart; Defense Meritorious Service Medal; Joint Service Commendation Medal with Valor (2); Joint Service Commendation Medal with C (Combat Conditions); Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with Valor (3); Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal; Joint Service Achievement Medal with C; Joint Service Achievement Medal; Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal; Army Achievement Medal; Combat Action Ribbon (2); Presidential Unit Citation (3); Navy “E” Ribbon; Good Conduct Medal (5); National Defense Service Medal; Afghanistan Campaign Medal (3); Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal; Global War on Terrorism Medal (2); Global War on Terrorism Service Medal (2); and numerous other personal and unit decorations.

Zack was known for his unparalleled work ethic that was only matched by his unending positive attitude, sense of humor, and charm.

Zack is preceded in death by his grandparents Zackary Wilson Miller, Rita McKenzie Flournoy, and Thomas Moffett Flournoy III, as well as his uncle William Frank Flournoy, and his aunt Kellie Jean Flournoy.

Zack is survived by his parents, mother Kimberly Flournoy Brennan, father William Wilson Miller, stepfather Daniel Patrick Brennan, brother Joseph Thomas Brennan II, his beloved Maria Grey, grandmother Sara Sue Miller, uncle Jimmy Dwight Hill, aunt Helen (Terrie) Miller Hill, cousins Matthew Miller Hill and Amanda Kaye Hill, step uncles Thomas Joseph Brennan, James Patrick Brennan, and Edward Francis Brennan, as well as step aunts Joan Marie Brennan Licthenwalner, Noreen Brennan Pecsok, and Rosemary Brennan Black.

Zack is also survived by his teammates, who he viewed as brothers, and his loyal canine companion, Boone, a Greater Swiss Mountain Dog.

Zack was a devoted son, partner, friend, and teammate who imparted all his talents in his selfless service to our Nation. His legacy lives on through his immense love of all he held so dear.

A private memorial service will be held in Mobile, AL. Zack will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. The exact date is not yet known.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, or the University of Virginia Neuro-Oncology Research Fund.

Condolences may be left at www.altmeyerfh.com