Local Artist Spotlight – Katie Karosich

Our sixth featured artist in the Coronado Spring Banner Series is Katie Karosich. Her banner is located on Second and Orange. All banners are on display from First Street to Avenida de las Arenas through June.

Katie Karosich is an artistic wonder. Not only is she a painter, photographer, ceramist, and textile designer, Katie etches glass and enjoys glass blowing. Through art, she loves to share all things beautiful.

As Navy families often move, Italy is in their near future. There is still time to own a Katie Karosich masterpiece!

Katie’s Coronado Arts profile:

coronadoarts.com/directories/katie-karosich-art/

Katie’s website:

Katiekartphotography.com/

Katie’s video:

