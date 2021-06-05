Saturday, June 5, 2021
CommunityPeople

Local Artist Spotlight – Katie Karosich

By Coronado Arts

Our sixth featured artist in the Coronado Spring Banner Series is Katie Karosich. Her banner is located on Second and Orange. All banners are on display from First Street to Avenida de las Arenas through June.

- Advertisement -

Katie Karosich is an artistic wonder. Not only is she a painter, photographer, ceramist, and textile designer, Katie etches glass and enjoys glass blowing. Through art, she loves to share all things beautiful.

As Navy families often move, Italy is in their near future. There is still time to own a Katie Karosich masterpiece!

- Advertisement -

Katie’s Coronado Arts profile:
coronadoarts.com/directories/katie-karosich-art/

Katie’s website:
Katiekartphotography.com/

Katie’s video:

RELATED:

2021 Celebrate Coronado Artists Banner Series on Orange Ave

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Coronado Artshttp://coronadoarts.com/

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Coronado Schools Foundation Names Michelle Gilmore CEO and President

Bringing more than 20 years of non-profit experience to the role, Michelle Gilmore, a Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) parent, local resident and active...
Read more
People

Local Artist Spotlight – Claudia Gallant

Our fifth featured artist in the Coronado Spring Banner Series is painter Claudia Gallant. Her banner’s artwork is titled Mr. Blue and is located...
Read more
Military

68-Year Old Runs 31 Miles For 31 Days For Military Appreciation Month

68-year-old Texan Mike Rouse has completed a month-long running challenge of 31 miles for 31 consecutive days in May to honor the lives and...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Local Artist Spotlight – Teresa Espaniola

Our fourth featured artist in the Coronado Spring Banner Series is Teresa Espaniola. Her banner’s artwork is titled I.B. Pier and is located on...
Read more
People

Local Artist Spotlight – Lisa Ambler

Spring is here and Coronado is displaying the fifth class of 15 new art banners on Orange Avenue from First Street to Avenida de...
Read more
Community News

A Winn Win for Everyone!

On behalf of the members of the Coronado Cultural Arts Commission and many of our Arts Partners, we reflect that the past year has...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.