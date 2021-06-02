Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Coronado Promenade Concerts Releases 2021 Summer Schedule

By Managing Editor

Coronado, get ready to DANCE… The Coronado Promenade Concerts Board of Directors today unveiled its concert schedule for 2021. With musical acts ranging from classic rock to soul, yacht rock to country, the series will deliver a variety of styles, all designed to fit the comfortable and exquisite setting of Spreckels Park.

This year’s summer concert series will run from June 20, 2021 (Father’s Day and the first day of summer) with concerts most every Sunday through September 5, 2021, with a possible concert on September 12.

Very different this year is that the entire summer series will be underwritten by the Coronado Promenade Concerts Board of Directors as their gift to the residents, guests and the city of Coronado. “All those dollars people put into the red buckets over the years helped us save for a rainy day. We knew we had to do something different. No concert sponsors, no programs. Just the Red Bucket Brigade this year,” stated Board President, Cathy Brown.

The Coronado Community Band will open the concert series at 4:30pm on June 20, followed immediately by Coronado’s own It’s Never 2L8. “We’re exceptionally proud and super excited to present this year’s schedule. Six of the 12 acts are Coronado bands and the remaining six are all returning favorites.” said Cathy Brown. “Once again we have great dance bands and a couple of fantastic tribute bands. A special shout out to Talent Co-Chairs Marilyn Rees and Ray Gosselin for assembling this schedule in just a few weeks!”

DATESTARTBAND
6/20/20214:30pmCORONADO CONCERT BAND
6:30pmIT’S NEVER 2L8
6/27/20216:00pmRON’S GARAGE
7/4/2021NO CONCERT
7/11/20216:00pmCROWN TOWN
7/18/20216:00pmFULL STRENGTH FUNK
7/25/20216:00pmIN MIDLIFE CRISIS
8/1/20216:00pmSULLY & THE SOULJAHS
8/8/20216:00pmNRG
8/15/20216:00pmSMITH
8/22/20215:00pm*YACHTY BY NATURE
8/29/20215:00pm*BETAMAXX
9/5/20215:00pm*SPECIAL CONCERT with GUEST
9/12/2021TBD
*concerts start at 5:00PM

 

 

 

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

