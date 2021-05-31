Coronado Planning for 4th of July Events

The City of Coronado wants the community to know that staff is looking ahead and planning for 4th of July celebrations if COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease or are removed. The 4th of July Committee is planning for a parade and other events with an understanding that everything could be canceled.

The City also is preparing for logistical support including street closures, parking enforcement, crowd monitoring, posting no-parking signs, and cleanup. A decision is yet to be made if any associated events will be held, including the parade, a fireworks display, Navy Leap Frogs parachute demonstration, a rough water swim and running race.

- Advertisement -

The City Council has approved funding for fireworks providing that San Diego County health officials maintain their position that fireworks displays are allowed. The Port of San Diego announced that its 20-minute Big Bay Boom fireworks show will be held at 9 pm on July 4. The City is monitoring the situation and will publish frequently asked questions and other information about the events if they get approved.

The City thanks the community for its patience.