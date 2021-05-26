Big Bay Boom is Back – From the Port of San Diego

The Port of San Diego’s Big Bay Boom fireworks show, a legendary event for Southern California, will take place at 9 pm on Sunday, July 4, 2021 over San Diego Bay. The Port of San Diego is the title sponsor of the approximately 20-minute fireworks spectacular, which will be telecast live on Fox 5 San Diego and affiliates in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, Fresno and Bakersfield. A musical simulcast will be broadcast live on KGB 101.5 FM radio.

- Advertisement -

Fireworks will be discharged from four barges placed strategically around San Diego Bay. Barge locations will be off the shorelines of Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero and South Embarcadero.

“We are excited for the return of the Big Bay Boom,” said Chairman Michael Zucchet, Board of Port Commissioners. “Not only is this event incredible to see and to celebrate our nation’s independence, it has a major economic impact on the Port and the region, and that will be especially important this year as we emerge from a very tough period. We can’t wait to enjoy this San Diego Bay tradition once again.”

- Advertisement -

An economic impact study conducted by Point Loma Nazarene University and the Fermanian Business & Economic Institute Authors found that the Big Bay Boom generated $10.1 million in incremental sales for local area hotels, restaurants, retail shops, tour operators, museums, charter cruise firms, boat rental companies and other businesses.

“The Big Bay Boom this year will be our 20th and we hope it welcomes everyone back from a year under COVID,” said Sandy Purdon, Executive Producer of the event. “Besides being one of the largest July 4 fireworks shows in America, it supports the Armed Services YMCA and our military families in San Diego.”

Year after year, the Big Bay Boom has been recognized as the largest fireworks show in Southern California. MSN rated it one of the most spectacular fireworks shows in America in 2019. Last year, the show was canceled due to the pandemic, and a television special highlighting the best moments of past Big Bay Boom events aired on Fox 5 San Diego.

The Big Bay Boom can be viewed from Shelter Island, Harbor Island, Spanish Landing, North Embarcadero, South Embarcadero, Cesar E. Chavez Park and Coronado Tidelands Park. Parking areas fill up early and the Port of San Diego strongly encourages the use of public transportation or ride share. The Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) will be providing expanded train, trolley and bus service and is offering “Friends Ride Free” – where a friend may ride free with a fare-paying customer on all MTS routes on July 4, 2021.

The event producers are monitoring State and County public health guidance. For more details, including information for those wanting to view the fireworks from their boats, please visit bigbayboom.com.