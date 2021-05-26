Wednesday, May 26, 2021
CommunityCommunity News

Big Bay Boom is Back – From the Port of San Diego

Source: Port of San Diego

By Managing Editor

Photo courtesy of bigbayboom.com and Port of San Diego

The Port of San Diego’s Big Bay Boom fireworks show, a legendary event for Southern California, will take place at 9 pm on Sunday, July 4, 2021 over San Diego Bay. The Port of San Diego is the title sponsor of the approximately 20-minute fireworks spectacular, which will be telecast live on Fox 5 San Diego and affiliates in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, Fresno and Bakersfield. A musical simulcast will be broadcast live on KGB 101.5 FM radio.

- Advertisement -

Fireworks will be discharged from four barges placed strategically around San Diego Bay. Barge locations will be off the shorelines of Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero and South Embarcadero.

“We are excited for the return of the Big Bay Boom,” said Chairman Michael Zucchet, Board of Port Commissioners. “Not only is this event incredible to see and to celebrate our nation’s independence, it has a major economic impact on the Port and the region, and that will be especially important this year as we emerge from a very tough period. We can’t wait to enjoy this San Diego Bay tradition once again.”

- Advertisement -

An economic impact study conducted by Point Loma Nazarene University and the Fermanian Business & Economic Institute Authors found that the Big Bay Boom generated $10.1 million in incremental sales for local area hotels, restaurants, retail shops, tour operators, museums, charter cruise firms, boat rental companies and other businesses.

“The Big Bay Boom this year will be our 20th and we hope it welcomes everyone back from a year under COVID,” said Sandy Purdon, Executive Producer of the event.  “Besides being one of the largest July 4 fireworks shows in America, it supports the Armed Services YMCA and our military families in San Diego.”

Year after year, the Big Bay Boom has been recognized as the largest fireworks show in Southern California. MSN rated it one of the most spectacular fireworks shows in America in 2019. Last year, the show was canceled due to the pandemic, and a television special highlighting the best moments of past Big Bay Boom events aired on Fox 5 San Diego.

The Big Bay Boom can be viewed from Shelter Island, Harbor Island, Spanish Landing, North Embarcadero, South Embarcadero, Cesar E. Chavez Park and Coronado Tidelands Park. Parking areas fill up early and the Port of San Diego strongly encourages the use of public transportation or ride share. The Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) will be providing expanded train, trolley and bus service and is offering “Friends Ride Free” – where a friend may ride free with a fare-paying customer on all MTS routes on July 4, 2021.

The event producers are monitoring State and County public health guidance. For more details, including information for those wanting to view the fireworks from their boats, please visit bigbayboom.com.

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Memorial Day Services Monday, May 31

MEMORIAL DAY IN CORONADOThe local chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars will proudly host Memorial Day services at Coronado’s Star Park Monday, May...
Read more
Community News

Free Summer Shuttle Kick-Off – You Are Invited – June 6

The City of Coronado is inviting the community to gather on Sunday, June 6, to officially kick off service for the annual Free Summer...
Read more
Community News

FOCUS Announces Rummage Sale Dates

Friends of Children United Society (FOCUS) has announced the dates for one of the largest rummage sales in San Diego County. This non-profit organization...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

San Diego Symphony Announces Inaugural Season at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

The San Diego Symphony announced its inaugural season of concerts at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, the spectacular new year-round outdoor venue with...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – May 21, 2021

https://youtu.be/dVWsl-mB2c4The City will honor 14 Hometown Heroes on Saturday, May 22, at the Avenue of Heroes Hometown Banner Dedication ceremony. Find out how to...
Read more
Dining

Liberty Call Distilling in Barrio Logan Marks Re-Grand Opening with Bourbon Release Party

After opening in peak pandemic times, one of San Diego’s pioneering craft distillers welcomes back guests to try a new barrel-aged spirit with A5...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.