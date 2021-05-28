City Manager’s Weekly Update – May 28, 2021

The annual Memorial Day Service is set for Monday, May 31, at Star Park. Find out how to watch the ceremony, which has limited attendance due to public health restrictions, live on TV or online in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

- Advertisement -

You can also read about the June 6 Free Summer Shuttle program kick-off; the City’s Memorial Day holiday schedule; planning for the Fourth of July in case related activities are permitted; the reopening of the Village Theatre; the closures in June of several parks for annual maintenance; and three kittens, this week’s Pets of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

- Advertisement -

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.