Murals Added to Loews / State Beach Underpass by Esmeralda Robles

Loews Hotels recently commissioned Esmeralda Robles to create a mural near the pedestrian “underpass tunnel” that connects Loews Coronado Bay Resort to Silver Strand State Beach. Esmeralda created a timelapse video and then shared some final photos of the completed mural.

Next time you head down the Strand, be sure to check it out!

Here is the video of the mural being created:

Reveal of the left side:

Reveal of the right side: