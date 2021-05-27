Murals Added to Loews / State Beach Underpass by Esmeralda Robles

Loews Hotels recently commissioned Esmeralda Robles to create a mural near the pedestrian “underpass tunnel” that connects Loews Coronado Bay Resort to Silver Strand State Beach. Esmeralda created a timelapse video and then shared some final photos of the completed mural.
Next time you head down the Strand, be sure to check it out!
Here is the video of the mural being created:
@Loews_Hotels @CoronadoCity @CoronadoIsland Day 2 of Mural at The Silver Strand State Beach, south outside tunnel facing the beach. #artistesmeraldarobles @CityofIB #imperialbeachlocal #kayakmural #coronadomural #sandiegomurals #artistesmeralda #esmeraldarobles #loewscoronado pic.twitter.com/vxlXDODRtD
— Artist Esmeralda Robles (@ArtistEsmeralda) May 26, 2021
Reveal of the left side:
#kayakmural #esmeraldaroblesmurals #artistesmeraldamurals #beachmurals #baymurals pic.twitter.com/2fZmtJxaWI
— Artist Esmeralda Robles (@ArtistEsmeralda) May 26, 2021
Reveal of the right side:
Today I met 2 Famous Surf Dogs, champions named Kalani & Tsuki Bear. Kalani comes out in a movie surfing and both dogs are also Pet Therapy dogs. @SurfDogEvents 🤗 #surfdogs #loveonaleash #socalsurfdogs #artistesmeraldarobles #kayakmural #sandiegomurals #sandiegoartist #sdart619 pic.twitter.com/1tguvj5II9
— Artist Esmeralda Robles (@ArtistEsmeralda) May 26, 2021