Thursday, May 27, 2021
CommunityPeople

Emerald Keeper of the Month: Jack Medved, Artist and Scientist

By Emerald Keepers

Jack’s piece about Humphrey the whale, a true story of a humpback whale who swam up the Sacramento River and became stranded. With the help of the community, scientists and Coast Guard he was freed into the Sacramento Bay, where he did tricks before returning to the Pacific Ocean. The painting was a collaboration with abstract artist Amanda Saint-Claire, who painted the background and mentored Jack as part of the Radical Inclusion art show, and was featured at the Lux Art Institute.

Jack Medved shared his sea animal drawings with Emerald Keepers in 2019. Several of his
drawings were featured on our educational page in the Eagle & Journal as a coloring page early in the pandemic to give school children something fun to do.

- Advertisement -

We caught up with Jack on Earth Day during the Chalk Walk where he was chalking Earth Day messages and animals.

“Jack is a person who experiences autism,” said Jack’s mom, Maria Nagy. “He lost most of the use of his hand when he was young. He had multiple therapies to work on his hand strength. When he was about eleven, we discovered he was passionate about drawing things he was interested in – mostly animals.”

- Advertisement -

When asked if he knew anything about sea turtles, Jack responded:

“These harmless shy animals are sea reptiles like sea snakes and marine iguanas. Because they are reptiles, they are coldblooded and they breathe air like we do. They can hold their breath for 40 minutes on a deep dive, so they go up to the surface using their noses to breathe. Speaking of Emerald, it kind of reminds me of a turtle that has to do with that — the green sea turtle! These kinds live in temperate waters. Sadly, all sea turtles are endangered but happily they are able to survive. Sea turtles really need to be protected.”

Emerald Keepers was impressed with his encyclopedic knowledge of animals. Jack submitted several of his drawings to the library. Teen Librarian, Tara Davies said, “I really loved receiving Jack’s poster contest submission, not just for the art work but all the Emerald Keepers tips. It was so nice to get to meet him in person on Earth Day and learn he is a frequent library patron!”

Jack is a resident artist at Revision in Hillcrest. He has some animal stickers and environmental stickers, and his own endangered animal coloring book. Jack has put together a packet of these special items for a drawing for all people who have signed Emerald Keepers’ pledge to be an Emerald Keeper on the website: www.emeraldkeepers.org. Drawing will be held June 1. Follow Jack on Instagram @jacksanimalfunfacts.

Jack’s love of animals and enthusiasm for everyone to be Emerald Keepers has earned him the distinction of being our Emerald Keeper of the Month.

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Emerald Keepershttps://www.emeraldkeepers.org/

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Murals Added to Loews / State Beach Underpass by Esmeralda Robles

Loews Hotels recently commissioned Esmeralda Robles to create a mural near the pedestrian "underpass tunnel" that connects Loews Coronado Bay Resort to Silver Strand...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Recreation’s Heart 2 Art Dancers Win Competitions

Coronado Recreation’s Heart 2 Art Dance (H2A) Teams competed in two competitions this May and they brought home top awards for every age group....
Read more
People

Former Coronado Resident Could be Headed to the Moon

An artist and former Coronado resident is shooting for the moon—literally. Judy Joy Jones is a finalist in the dearMoon project which aims to...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Earth Day Events 2021

SHOP CORONADO before ordering online or driving over the bridge! Eliminate waste and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by keeping it local. Join Emerald Keepers,...
Read more
Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital is Emerald Green, Ocean Blue

Sharp Coronado Hospital is not merely a center for healing and health care. It also focuses on mindfulness and sustainability. Sharp Coronado Hospital is...
Read more
People

March Emerald Keepers of the Month: Eve DePree & NAB Neighbors

For Eve DePree and her NAB neighbors on Rendova Circle, cleaning their beach is more than just way of making a difference, it is...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.