Monday, May 24, 2021
Free Summer Shuttle Kick-Off – You Are Invited – June 6

Source: City of Coronado

By Managing Editor

The City of Coronado is inviting the community to gather on Sunday, June 6, to officially kick off service for the annual Free Summer Shuttle program. The free shuttle service helps keep residents and visitors out of their cars during Coronado’s busiest season.

The start date shifted from the usual Memorial Day due to COVID-19. The City made the difficult decision in 2020 to cancel the program due to the pandemic and restrictions on gathering, but it’s back this year. During this summer’s run of the program, the Metropolitan Transit System will enforce existing COVID-19 protocols. The classic VW bus-themed artwork is back and has been updated to reflect face covering mandates on public transit. Masks that fully cover mouths and noses are required to board the Free Summer Shuttle.

The kick-off event, held on the first day of service, will begin at 1 pm on June 6 at Spreckels Park, mid-block near Orange Avenue. Four brightly wrapped buses will be in service. The City thanks Discover Coronado, who has once again graciously agreed to pay to wrap the four buses. After the kick-off ceremony, the community is invited to take a ride. Enjoy light refreshments and a brass quartet at 12:45pm before the event starts.

Beginning June 6, the familiar Free Summer Shuttle buses will run along the Metropolitan Transit System’s 904 Route from the Coronado Shores and City Hall to the Coronado Ferry Landing and Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa. The shuttles run in 15-minute intervals and are free to ride.

The Free Summer Shuttle will run through Labor Day, Sept. 6, daily from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and one hour later on Friday and Saturday.

For more information on the Summer Shuttle, visit: http://bit.ly/ShuttleInfo2021.

 

 

