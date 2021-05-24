FOCUS Announces Rummage Sale Dates

Friends of Children United Society (FOCUS) has announced the dates for one of the largest rummage sales in San Diego County. This non-profit organization that helps San Diego’s disadvantaged kids will be accepting donations on Thursday and Friday, June 10 and June 11 between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm. Items can be delivered to 505 Grand Caribe Causeway in the Coronado Cays. No clothes or old electronics will be accepted. All items being submitted must be in useable condition.

The date for the rummage sale has been set for Saturday, June 12, between the hours of 7 am and 12 pm.

This year’s rummage sale will be held both outside and inside the large hall of the Coronado Cays Home Owners Association. Tables will be set up to display articles, and all transactions will be tendered in cash; no checks. Credit cards will be accepted for large purchases only. Facial masks will be required in compliance with County regulations.

Bicycles, surfboards, and exercise equipment were plentiful during their previously held sale. Designer and one of a kind decorating items have always been a major attraction for do-it-yourself decorators as well many professional interior decorators. Paintings and artwork have also have attracted the appeal of many consumers, and collectors alike. Paintings by many well-known artists have gone for ridiculously low prices. Toys, dishes, glassware, fishing gear, jewelry, printers, patio furniture have also been popular items for sale, and it has been anticipated that this year that some wonderful furniture will be available.

Individuals donating items will receive a receipt upon request. FOCUS is an all volunteer 501(c) corporation, and 100 percent of all income goes directly to supporting battered, abused, homeless, and disadvantaged children in San Diego County. FOCUS does not have any paid employees, and all activities are accomplished by volunteer members of the organization. Volunteers will be available to assist consumers loading or unloading items.

Some of the organizations that receive funds from FOCUS are: Armed Services, YMCA, Operation Homefront, San Diego Center for Children, San Diego Rescue Mission, San Diego Youth Services, South Bay Community Services, Stand Up for Kids, Juvenile Court Book Club, Family Health Center of San Diego, International Rescue Committee, Vista Hill Parent Care, Fisher House Foundation, Foster Family Agency, and Transitional Youth Academy.

Pat Robitaille, president of FOCUS said, “In addition to the many requests that are funded each month by FOCUS, FOCUS has donated a van to Urban Street Angels that allows this agency to pick up homeless adolescents off the streets of San Diego, and takes them to their facilities where they are given food, reviewed for medical attention, offered shower facilities, and beds for their evening stay.” She continued by saying, “Just last year, FOCUS also purchased a van for Community Christian Services (CCSA) which allows the agency to pick up up much needed foods and supplies. This agency was using volunteer church members to pick up, and deliver foods. Community Christian Service Agency is comprised of many denominations of churches who distribute foods throughout the greater San Diego area.

FOCUS member Roger Clapp has been designated as the chairman for this year’s event. Roger and his all volunteer staff will be available to assist consumers with any questions or needs that may be necessary to accommodate the hundreds of people who usually attend FOCUS rummage sales.

Parties interested in further details can contact Roger at roger.clapp@sbcglobal.net. Persons interested in FOCUS are invited to view their website at www.focus-sdkids.org. For membership opportunities for individuals and corporate inquiries, contact Lorna Perez-Caster at membership@focus-sdkids.org.