Monday, May 24, 2021
CommunityCommunity News

FOCUS Announces Rummage Sale Dates

Submitted by FOCUS. Donations June 10 and 11, Sale June 12.

By Managing Editor

Friends of Children United Society (FOCUS) has announced the dates for one of the largest rummage sales in San Diego County. This non-profit organization that helps San Diego’s disadvantaged kids will be accepting donations on Thursday and Friday, June 10 and June 11 between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm. Items can be delivered to 505 Grand Caribe Causeway in the Coronado Cays. No clothes or old electronics will be accepted. All items being submitted must be in useable condition.

The date for the rummage sale has been set for Saturday, June 12, between the hours of 7 am and 12 pm.

- Advertisement -

This year’s rummage sale will be held both outside and inside the large hall of the Coronado Cays Home Owners Association. Tables will be set up to display articles, and all transactions will be tendered in cash; no checks. Credit cards will be accepted for large purchases only. Facial masks will be required in compliance with County regulations.

Bikes were plentiful, and the quality excellent (photo by Don Swanson)

- Advertisement -

Bicycles, surfboards, and exercise equipment were plentiful during their previously held sale. Designer and one of a kind decorating items have always been a major attraction for do-it-yourself decorators as well many professional interior decorators. Paintings and artwork have also have attracted the appeal of many consumers, and collectors alike. Paintings by many well-known artists have gone for ridiculously low prices. Toys, dishes, glassware, fishing gear, jewelry, printers, patio furniture have also been popular items for sale, and it has been anticipated that this year that some wonderful furniture will be available.

Individuals donating items will receive a receipt upon request. FOCUS is an all volunteer 501(c) corporation, and 100 percent of all income goes directly to supporting battered, abused, homeless, and disadvantaged children in San Diego County. FOCUS does not have any paid employees, and all activities are accomplished by volunteer members of the organization. Volunteers will be available to assist consumers loading or unloading items.

A happy customer found a bargain (photo by Don Swanson)

Some of the organizations that receive funds from FOCUS are: Armed Services, YMCA, Operation Homefront, San Diego Center for Children, San Diego Rescue Mission, San Diego Youth Services, South Bay Community Services, Stand Up for Kids, Juvenile Court Book Club, Family Health Center of San Diego, International Rescue Committee, Vista Hill Parent Care, Fisher House Foundation, Foster Family Agency, and Transitional Youth Academy.

Pat Robitaille, president of FOCUS said, “In addition to the many requests that are funded each month by FOCUS, FOCUS has donated a van to Urban Street Angels that allows this agency to pick up homeless adolescents off the streets of San Diego, and takes them to their facilities where they are given food, reviewed for medical attention, offered shower facilities, and beds for their evening stay.”  She continued by saying, “Just last year, FOCUS also purchased a van for Community Christian Services (CCSA) which allows the agency to pick up up much needed foods and supplies. This agency was using volunteer church members to pick up, and deliver foods. Community Christian Service Agency is comprised of many denominations of churches who distribute foods throughout the greater San Diego area.

FOCUS member Roger Clapp has been designated as the chairman for this year’s event. Roger and his all volunteer staff will be available to assist consumers with any questions or needs that may be necessary to accommodate the hundreds of people who usually attend FOCUS rummage sales.

Parties interested in further details can contact Roger at roger.clapp@sbcglobal.net. Persons interested in FOCUS are invited to view their website at www.focus-sdkids.org. For membership opportunities for individuals and corporate inquiries, contact Lorna Perez-Caster at membership@focus-sdkids.org.

Customers searching for treasures (photo by Don Swanson)

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Free Summer Shuttle Kick-Off – You Are Invited – June 6

The City of Coronado is inviting the community to gather on Sunday, June 6, to officially kick off service for the annual Free Summer...
Read more
Community News

San Diego Symphony Announces Inaugural Season at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

The San Diego Symphony announced its inaugural season of concerts at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, the spectacular new year-round outdoor venue with...
Read more
Community News

CHA Announces GEM Award Winner at Annual Preservation Symposium (video)

CHA’s annual Preservation Symposium, a partnership with Coronado MainStreet and the City of Coronado, was a successful capstone to the month-long celebration of National...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – May 21, 2021

https://youtu.be/dVWsl-mB2c4The City will honor 14 Hometown Heroes on Saturday, May 22, at the Avenue of Heroes Hometown Banner Dedication ceremony. Find out how to...
Read more
Dining

Liberty Call Distilling in Barrio Logan Marks Re-Grand Opening with Bourbon Release Party

After opening in peak pandemic times, one of San Diego’s pioneering craft distillers welcomes back guests to try a new barrel-aged spirit with A5...
Read more
Community News

New Traffic Signal Installed on Silver Strand Blvd at Avenida del Sol

 The new traffic signal at the intersection of Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida del Sol has been installed by the construction crews working for...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.