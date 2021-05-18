Tuesday, May 18, 2021
CHS Track Team Joins with two Eastern League Schools for a Five-School Cluster Meet

By George Green

With smaller rosters and relaxed group restrictions, many coaches have combined their meets with other schools for more competition. Such was the case last Thursday at our Tri-Meet with Madison and Lincoln. The Eastern League schools, Hoover and La Jolla, had a meet at La Jolla that we joined for a five-school cluster. La Jolla has a Lynx timing system, so we got Fully Automatic Times for all runners. Events consisted of athletes from all five schools, with the results parsed out by League. The Coronado boys prevailed over Lincoln by the score of 65-32, and the girls by 63-9. Against Madison, the boys won by 55-34 and the girls by 45-26. Overall double winners for the girls were Abby Hundley, who won the 1600 and 800-meter runs, and Claire Cook, who won the 400-meter run and 300-meter hurdles. Cook’s times of 60.63 for the 400 and 49.19 for the 300 hurdles were both Personal Records.

Abby Hundley won both the 800 and 1600 meter runs

Claire Cook won both the 400 meter run and 300 meter hurdles

Among the top freshmen girls in the county, her hurdle mark is the fastest to date, and her 400 mark ranks her third. Against the schools in our league, Tatum Wade won both the shot put and discus, Lindsey Balsley won the high jump, long jump, and placed fourth in the 100-meter dash, and Lily Clemons won the 3200 meter run.

video of the girls sprints

Overall winners for the boys were Zane Delcore with a PR in the Long Jump of 20 feet 2.5 inches, Jack Weisbrod with a PR in the Discus of 102 feet 8 inches, and John Cook with a PR in the 110 hurdles of 17.53. Zane also placed third the 100-meter dash, the 300-meter hurdles, and the shot-put. Weisbrod placed second in the shot put with Asa Valdiva fourth and Michael Cordell sixth. In the discus, Valdivia was second, and Cordell fourth. Cook almost pulled off a double win. He was leading the 300-meter hurdle race but clipped the last hurdle and almost fell, placing second. Zane’s brother Jack Delcore was fourth in that race. Jack also placed second in both the Long Jump and 100-meter hurdles.  Among the schools in our league, Race Schwartz placed second in the 200-meter dash with 25.96 and fourth in the long jump.

video of the boys sprints

video of the boys and girls hurdle races

Aiden Beaumann and Conor Youngblood placed second and third in the 1600, both in 5:04, with Michah Arnott in fourth with 5:20.

Aiden Baumann and Conor Youngblood in the 1600 meter run

Fortunately for us, the meet was moved up 30 minutes because of a lacrosse game following. Had that not happened, we probably would have lost some of our team to the football banquet. Both the Delcore brothers, Cordell, Valdiva, Weisbrod, John Cook, and Tatum Wade were able to get in all their events before leaving for the banquet. Tatum was already dressed in her banquet gown under our canopy as I was wrapping up.

Our next meet is a double dual with Christian and Crawford at Crawford on 20 May. Our league final is on 28 May, with a Cluster comprised of all Eastern League and City League Schools.

From 2018, Alysah as an Islander with her medals for First Place Long Jump and Fourth Place High Jump. Photo: George Green

Here’s a bit about a former Islander athlete, now competing for the University of Oregon. University of Oregon sophomore Alysah Hickey, who holds Coronado High School records in the 100, 200, Long Jump, High Jump, and 4×100 relay won the PAC-12 long jump over the weekend with a leap of 21 feet 7.5 inches. She also placed third in the High Jump with 5 feet 8.75 inches. While at Coronado Hickey was the state champion in both the high jump and long jump.

 

 

George Green
Cross Country and Track Coach, Coronado High School

