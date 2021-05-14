City Manager’s Weekly Update – May 14, 2021

The City is preparing for more Fourth of July activities, if local, state and federal health orders allow them. Find out what is being planned and how the City is getting ready in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about the June 6 Free Summer Shuttle program kick-off; the May 22 virtual Avenue of Heroes Hometown Banner Ceremony; the annual Memorial Day service for a limited audience, which will be live-streamed for those at home; a new informational poster on a kiosk at Central Beach; Bike Month activities; a meeting Monday, May 17, to discuss the Coronado Cays Park Master Plan; reinstating fines and fees at the Coronado Public Library, and Charlie, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.