Saturday, May 15, 2021
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – May 14, 2021

By Managing Editor

The City is preparing for more Fourth of July activities, if local, state and federal health orders allow them. Find out what is being planned and how the City is getting ready in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

- Advertisement -

You can also read about the June 6 Free Summer Shuttle program kick-off; the May 22 virtual Avenue of Heroes Hometown Banner Ceremony; the annual Memorial Day service for a limited audience, which will be live-streamed for those at home; a new informational poster on a kiosk at Central Beach; Bike Month activities; a meeting Monday, May 17, to discuss the Coronado Cays Park Master Plan; reinstating fines and fees at the Coronado Public Library, and Charlie, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

- Advertisement -

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

Mayor Bailey Holds Three Coronado Town Hall Meetings

The second of Mayor Bailey's Town Hall series took place Tuesday evening on the patio at McP's Irish Pub. The first one was held...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – May 7, 2021

https://youtu.be/SgGa0v7Z_2kThe spring edition of the Avenue of Heroes Hometown Banner Ceremony will be held May 22. Find out all about the virtual event in...
Read more
City of Coronado

Winn Room Renovation Gets Delayed at Council Meeting

Mobility Commission Chairman Howard Somers and San Diego Bike Coalition representative Andy Hanshaw were on hand to accept the Mayoral Proclamation honoring May as...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coronado Vaccination Clinic Accepting Walk-Ins

The Coronado vaccination clinic, a joint effort by the City of Coronado and Sharp HealthCare, is now accepting walk-in appointments. Priority will continue to...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Democratic Club Awards Scholarships

The 2021 scholarship winners were announced at the club’s general meeting on April 24th. Every year the Coronado Democratic Club awards John F. Kennedy...
Read more
Community News

Rotary Club of Coronado Binacional Celebrates 9th Anniversary

A hybrid event - in-person and online - was successfully held on Saturday, April 3, 2021, where Rotarians and friends from the San Diego-Tijuana...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.