Coronado Vaccination Clinic Accepting Walk-Ins

The Coronado vaccination clinic, a joint effort by the City of Coronado and Sharp HealthCare, is now accepting walk-in appointments. Priority will continue to be given to patients with scheduled appointment times. To schedule an appointment, please visit myturn.ca.gov.
If you wish to walk-in to a Sharp-operated vaccination site, the hours are as follows:
Coronado Community Center
1845 Strand Way, Coronado
Open Monday through Friday, 10 am to 5 pm (last appointment at 4:30)*
Additional Sharp-operated clinics, which are open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm (last appointment at 4:30)* are:
• South Bay Superstation (Chula Vista)
• Grossmont Center (La Mesa)
• CSU San Marcos (San Marcos)
* The last shots are administered at 4:45 pm to allow 15 minutes for supervision
