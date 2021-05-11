Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Coronado Vaccination Clinic Accepting Walk-Ins

By Managing Editor

Walk-ins Welcome Sharp

The Coronado vaccination clinic, a joint effort by the City of Coronado and Sharp HealthCare, is now accepting walk-in appointments. Priority will continue to be given to patients with scheduled appointment times. To schedule an appointment, please visit myturn.ca.gov.

If you wish to walk-in to a Sharp-operated vaccination site, the hours are as follows:

Coronado Community Center
1845 Strand Way, Coronado
Open Monday through Friday, 10 am to 5 pm (last appointment at 4:30)*

Additional Sharp-operated clinics, which are open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm (last appointment at 4:30)* are:

• South Bay Superstation (Chula Vista)
• Grossmont Center (La Mesa)
• CSU San Marcos (San Marcos)

* The last shots are administered at 4:45 pm to allow 15 minutes for supervision

