Underneath the bushy branches of an old pepper tree, perched on its craggy trunk, is Coronado’s Tiny Town… a captivating community from the creative mind of Jenny Gyapay, who builds the magical settings by recycling boxes, upscaling items found on the beach or the street, and adorning them with accessories found on eBay.

Visual Storyteller Brad Willis met with Jenny at Tiny Town to share her story:

Stop by and enjoy the whimsy on C Avenue between 8th and 9th Streets