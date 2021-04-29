Emerald Keepers and the Coronado Library Celebrate Earth Day

- Advertisement -

Emerald Keepers, the Coronado Public Library, and Coronado MainStreet celebrated Earth Day with a Chalk Walk. CHS art students produced six gorgeous chalks to include an impressive photo op surf board and breaking wave. Children attending the event were invited to add their art to the walkways.

All three organizations hosted tables at the event, and the Library sponsored the San Diego Botanical Garden for a “plant your own” succulent. A number of Earth Day events were held throughout the day. A Library workshop instructed people how to use the Marine Debris Tracker app—a cell phone app developed by National Geographic and introduced to the community by Emerald Keepers; the app allows individuals to catalog trash pick up and helps collate data in a national database.

- Advertisement -

Emerald Keepers awarded prizes for its Earth Day poster competition and debuted their new Golden Sands Walking Tour with VoiceMap; this is a self-guided walking tour that begins at Stan’s Beach, ends at Dog Beach, and provides interesting information about Coronado’s history, flora, fauna, and ecosystems.

For more details visit EmeraldKeepers.org

Emerald Keepers, Coronado MainStreet and the Coronado Chamber of Commerce encourage everyone to Shop Coronado. By shopping local, you reduce waste by not shopping online and greenhouse gas emissions by not driving over the bridge. Tell them Emerald Keepers sent you!