Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Recognizing CHS Class of 2021 Islander Football Seniors

By Chloe Berk

Five of the eight CHS Football seniors. John Rawlins, Jake Warner, Clark Anderson, Jack Weisbrod, and Aiden O’Neil.

The Coronado High School (CHS) varsity football team finished a successful season with three wins and two losses. High school football is traditionally a fall sport, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the season until spring 2021. Under head coach Kurt Hines and assistant coach Mark Davis, the shortened five-game season concluded on April 16 with an away win against Crawford High School and CHS Football receiving the Central League Championship.

The 2021 CHS varsity football roster included 34 student-athletes: including eight seniors. The invaluable contribution of the senior players is recognized by players, coaches, and fans. Coach Hines commented, “This group of seniors showed more perseverance and heart than I’ve seen in a long, long time. Their contribution to our program will forever have an impact on who our Coronado football family is!”

Clark Anderson and John Rawlins.

A three-year varsity player, Clark Anderson has been playing football since he was seven years old. Clark played defensive end and linebacker while serving as team captain. His favorite CHS football memory is the 2019 home game versus Mar Vista where CHS won the exciting game in overtime. 

Jayden Ferrer tackles a player. Photo provided by Joan Farenthold.

Jayden Ferrer is a three-year varsity football player. Jayden has played a variety of positions, and in his senior year played linebacker on defense and helped lead the offense as running back.

Aiden O’Neil gets congratulated by his teammates. Photo provided by Joan Farenthold.

Aiden O’Neil is a first-year player on the CHS football team. He showcased his strengths on both offense and defense as a running back and defensive back.

John Rawlins tackles a player. Photo provided by Joan Farenthold.

John Rawlins was a three-year varsity player who started his football journey as a freshman at CHS. Another two-way player, this year he played defensive end and right guard. John’s favorite football memories also include beating Mar Vista in 2019 and being named the Central League Champions in his last season at CHS. 

Brady Roulier. Photo provided by Amanda Roulier.

Coronado native, Brady Roulier, was a three-year varsity football player. This season, he was a team leader as quarterback, slot back and defensive back as well as being a captain of his team. 

Joseph Taylor-Pate and Aiden O’Neil tackle a player.

Joseph Taylor-Pate moved to Coronado from Washington state in January. Although new to the Coronado varsity team, Joseph started playing football when he was seven years old. Joseph joined the varsity football team as a captain and contributed as a slot receiver and safety. His favorite football memory is dumping cold water on Coach Hines after winning the league title. 

Jake Warner, Clark Anderson, and John Rawlins celebrate a win. Photo provided by Stephanie Anderson.

In Jake Warner’s first year playing football, he played wide receiver and defensive back for the CHS varsity team. His favorite memory of CHS Football was winning the Central League Championship.

Jake Warner and Jack Weisbrod. Photo provided by Stephanie Anderson.

Jack Weisbrod was a three-year varsity football player at CHS. Jack grew up in Coronado and started playing football his freshman year. As a senior, Jack helped dominate the line of scrimmage as both an offensive and defensive lineman. His favorite football memory at CHS is the 2019 win over Mount Miguel when Coronado was the underdog.

Even though the season was cut short this year, the seniors were still able to develop their team chemistry and display their strengths on the field which led to CHS being crowned the Central League Champions.

 

