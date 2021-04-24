Saturday, April 24, 2021
National Volunteer Week at the Coronado Vaccine Clinic

By Brad Willis

 

As we continue celebrating National Volunteer Week, Brad Willis visited with a number of volunteers at the Coronado Vaccine Clinic, all of whom help make the clinic a success as they give of their time to serve our community:

Sharp Healthcare shared a bit about the Shaughnessy family in honor of National Volunteer Week. All four members of the family have spent the past two months volunteering at the COVID-19 Super Vaccination Site, managed by Sharp Coronado Hospital and the City of Coronado.

Dad, Richard, is a marketing consultant and a volunteer at the Monarch School in San Diego; Mom, Sylvia is a retired lawyer and an active volunteer with the San Diego Food Bank; adult daughter, Keelin, also a Monarch School volunteer, is in marketing in Manhattan (but moved back home during the pandemic); and son, Daniel, is a recent college grad working as a local software engineer. Although they are enjoying their time back together under the same roof, testing new kitchen recipes on one another, they found they still had time to give back. That’s why they began volunteering at the Coronado vaccination site, helping to get the San Diego community vaccinated.

The Shaughnessy family of volunteers, left to right, Daniel, Rick, Sylvia and Keelin

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, visit the Sharp website here.

 

 

 

Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is longtime Coronado resident who also Commissioner of Public Art for the City of Coronado. Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

