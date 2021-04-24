City Manager’s Weekly Update – April 23, 2021

The City will fund a firework display this Fourth of July if health officials maintain it is allowed. Find out what other July 4 events may be held if restrictions are further eased in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about the Free Summer Shuttle, which will operate beginning about June 1; an appeal by Coronado and three other cities of a court ruling on the appeal process for Regional Housing Needs Allocation; the establishment of an underground utility district; renaming of the Bayshore Bikeway after Greg Cox; increased Wi-Fi speed at the Library; and kittens and puppies at the Animal Care Facility.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.