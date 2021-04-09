Friday, April 9, 2021
A Conversation with Lee Ann Kim

By Brad Willis

 

Along with the pandemic, it’s been a year of racial reckoning across America…and Coronado is no exception. We’ve seen calls for greater justice, equity, inclusion and education on the issue of race in our community and in our schools. Since the spread of the coronavirus in humans originated in China, Asian American and Pacific Islander communities have faced an onslaught of hate-crimes and abuse. Among many powerful voices that have emerged is that of Lee Ann Kim, a former San Diego TV news anchor and reporter, who is committed to speaking out.

Brad Willis has this story on her experiences and her message:

Brad Willis
Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is longtime Coronado resident who also Commissioner of Public Art for the City of Coronado. Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

