Islander Golf Match Results: Week of March 15

With the CIF winter season in full swing, the Coronado High School’s (CHS) boys and girls golf teams have successfully completed their fourth official week of matches.

Girls Golf

The girls golf team competed in its first league match on Monday, March 15, against Scripps Ranch High School at Coronado Golf Course. From the gold tees, the front nine played at 2800 yards at a par 36. Extremely windy conditions bumped up the scores, with freshman Ines Izuzquiza medaling with a score of 41. Freshman Bella Villarin shot a 42, senior Samantha Lorr shot a 43, freshman Jasmine Lo shot a 44, and sophomore Natalia Avanni shot a 45. Senior Annie Holland posted a score of 52, but with six girls playing, only the top five were added and compared to the opponent’s top five scores. The girls suffered a loss to Scripps Ranch 206-215.

Coach Stuart Gordon shared, “It was very cold, and once your hands get frozen it’s very hard to get distances correct. Weather conditions were not good, and our performances weren’t as they should be.”

On Tuesday, March 16, the girls team played a non league match against Rancho Bernardo High School at Bernardo Heights Country Club. For most players, this was their first time playing the course. Tight greens surrounded by bunkers and many opportunities to hit out of bounds provided a challenge for the girls. The front nine played at 2900 yards and a par of 36 with a fairly high slope of 131 compared to Coronado’s 123. Senior Mary Damian medaled with a score of two over 38. She is currently ninth in the entire San Diego County with a differential of 1.21. Freshman Bella Villarin followed with a 42, both Jasmine Lo and Samantha Lorr shot a 48, and senior Madeline Deitrick posted a score of 55. The girls ended up losing to Rancho Bernardo 208-231.

“It was a disappointing result. We didn’t perform as we should have,” Coach Stuart explained.

However, the girls would have another opportunity this week to bounce back from these adversities.

The second league match of the season was held on Wednesday, March 17, against Point Loma High School at the girls’ home course of Coronado Golf Course. Playing conditions were considerably better than Monday. Ines Izuzquiza and Bella Villarin tied as medalists with impressive scores of one over 37. Ines was one under through six holes. She bogeyed the seventh, doubled the eighth, then birdied the ninth to finish one over par. Bella was one under through seven holes after birdieing the second. She doubled the eighth after pulling her drive into the trees and three-putted to finish at one over par. Mary Damian followed suite with a 38. Jasmine Lo and Natalia Avanni both shot a 46, and sophomore Mariella Avanni shot a 47. The girls celebrated a victory against Point Loma with a score of 204.

“It was an excellent performance,” Coach Stuart explained. “In fact, it was our second lowest score of the year. Getting three players one or two over par is excellent, certainly in girls golf.”

The girls team’s current differential is 25.81, which is about five over par per player. This places them as fourth out of 33 schools in San Diego County. The team’s record is currently 5-4, and they have one match next week slated for Wednesday, March 24 against Cathedral Catholic High School at their home course.

Boys Golf

The varsity boys team did not compete in any matches this week, but participated in a practice round at the San Diego Country Club in preparation for two matches next week. They have one match slated for Monday, March 23, against Cathedral Catholic High School at Coronado Golf Course and another on Wednesday, March 25, as part of the Saints Invitational at San Diego Country Club. Five boys will represent Coronado and compete in an eighteen hole tournament, which features the best schools in San Diego County.

The boys team currently stands eighth out of 41 schools with a differential of 19.62. This translates to about four over par per player. They are currently in second place in division three, which consists of eight total schools.

The boys junior varsity (JV) team played in a match at Miramar Memorial Golf Course against Saint Augustine High School, where they had a draw with both schools scoring 236. Junior Tristan Rinko led the boys with a score of 41, followed by junior Marshall Hilfman with a 44, freshman Sam Vernallis with a 49, sophomore Sebastiano Abbot with a 50, and sophomore Juan Villegas with a 52. The JV boys team has a match slated for Monday, March 22, against Mission Bay High School at Mission Bay Golf Course.

As the season progresses, Coach Stuart hopes to see each member of the teams improve their differentials. He also hopes that the teams qualify for the CIF play-in matches. Good luck to all the golfers playing next week as both the boys and girls teams continue to compete in league matches. Go Nado!

