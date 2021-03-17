Coronado Schools Foundation Hiring Chief Executive Officer

Coronado Schools Foundation

President & Chief Executive Officer

Job Description

Mission of the Foundation: Through community involvement and support, Coronado Schools Foundation raises and manages funds to provide exceptional learning experiences for all Coronado Unified School District students.

Position Overview: The President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is responsible for the management of the Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) including hiring and training staff, implementing the vision for the Foundation as set forth by the Board of Directors, and ensuring the Foundation is managed to the highest legal, fiduciary, and ethical standards. The CEO’s role includes, but is not limited to, fundraising, finance, marketing, HR function, program management, community and corporate outreach, donor cultivation and relations, and ensuring funds are distributed in accordance with established CSF policies as determined by CSF Board of Directors. The CEO works with and supports the Board of Directors to plan strategically, establish and develop collaborative relationships, and communicate with key stakeholders as needed. The CEO oversees the community relations and publication functions of CSF in conjunction with the Director of Development (DD) and staff. The CEO also maintains collaborative working relationships with the Board of Directors and committee members; CUSD teachers, administrators, students, and support staff; donors; community groups; and business partners.

Reporting: The President & Chief Executive Officer reports to the Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee.

Exempt: Position is a fulltime, salaried exempt position with pay commensurate with experience (in the $85k to $100k range). Some evening and weekend hours required.

Education: BA or BS required; masters in nonprofit management, MBA, or related field preferred. Certificate in nonprofit management.

Experience:

Minimum of seven years senior level management experience.

Minimum of five years significant and measurable experience in nonprofit fundraising.

Chief Executive Officer or Executive Director experience preferred; Chief Financial Officers may be considered.

Qualifications:

Demonstrated leadership, sense of vision, and ability to motivate and inspire others, while maintaining mission centric focus.

Demonstrated fundraising ability and event management experience.

Strong interpersonal skills coupled with professional demeanor and excellent presentation skills.

Strong oral and written communication skills and public speaking experience.

Strong analytical skills.

Program design and management experience.

Experience working with and in support of a Board of Directors.

Extensive knowledge of nonprofit finance, regulations, human resource management, and budgeting.

Knowledge of human resource principles and experience managing and motivating a team .

Ability to work effectively with diverse population of volunteers, school administrators, faculty, parents, students, and community leaders.

Excellent time management skills in a fast-paced, multi-tasking environment.

Community outreach and organizing background.

High level of energy and enthusiasm.

SPECIFIC DUTIES/RESPONSIBITLIIES:

Management and Administration [25%]:

Work with the Board in developing a Strategic Plan, then develop timelines, strategies, and processes to implement that plan while ensuring goals and objectives are met by assigned deadlines. Provide leadership in developing organizational and financial plans/budgets with Board and staff. Promote active and broad participation by key stakeholders and volunteers in carrying forth the mission of CSF. Ensure official records, financial information, and documents are maintained in accordance with federal, state and local laws and regulations, especially as they pertain to nonprofit organizations. Maintain a working knowledge of significant developments and trends in philanthropy and education foundations. Acts as CFO, overseeing maintenance of financial, donor, and volunteer databases to ensure accuracy. Maintain fiscal responsibility for annual budget and ensure reports provided to Finance Committee are accurate and complete. Program Management: work with Program Oversight Committee Chair and enrichment program principal & registrar to oversee all enrichment programs and ensure they remain cost effective and profitable.

Fundraising [20%]:

Work with the DD to implement all components of annual campaigns, per budget. Oversee in consultation with Board leadership fundraising efforts, including ongoing campaigns, major gifts, personal solicitations for CSF endowment, and any principal gift campaigns. Work with DD and staff to meet or exceed budgeted goals and maximize entertainment value for the two primary benefit events – fall Benefit Auction and spring Telethon. Work with DD, Board and staff to implement annual Business Partners in Education (BPIE) and Partners in Education (PIE) Campaigns including parent, business, and community members.

Marketing [5%]:

Work with DD, ad hoc committees, and external marketing consultant(s), if applicable, on branding and key messaging to ensure consistency and effective communication. Ensure all marketing materials are branded effectively with CSF mission and logo. Oversee CSF staff to ensure most creative, effective, and cost-savings means are used to effectively communicate the projects, events, and work of the Foundation. Work with DD and staff on annual review of CSF website for relevance and needed updates. Work with staff to ensure Social Media Policy is followed and updated as needed.

People Management [20%]:

Ensure appropriate hiring and termination procedures are followed. Provide for adequate supervision, evaluation, and motivation for all staff. Encourage and seek professional development opportunities for staff and key volunteers. Manage employee files, benefits, and communication to ensure they follow current state and federal law.

Public Relations and Communications [5%]:

Strengthen and expand working relationships with partners in the schools, the District, greater Coronado and San Diego communities, and business partnerships to enhance and increase funding opportunities. Work with DD to identify and cultivate new partnerships with business, community leaders, and grant-giving entities to enhance and expand the mission of CSF. Act as key spokesperson through presentations to present CSF’s goals and objectives to the community, business and corporate groups, and other stakeholders. Maintain strong professional relationships with CUSD administration and staff. Attend Parent Teacher Organization meetings at all school sites at least three times annually per site and arrange for CSF staff or Board members to present in other months. Attend Coronado Unified School Board meetings as appropriate; present 2-3 times per year. Actively represent CSF in local community groups (e.g. Rotary Club of Coronado).

Board Relations and Communications [25%]:

Work closely with Board of Directors to promote and explain mission and vision of CSF. Initiate and assist in recommending policies and setting priorities with timelines attached. Keep Board abreast of all important matters concerning CSF including but not limited to financials, public relations, and key partnerships. Work with Board Chair to ensure effective and efficient Board committee structure and operations. Recruiting key volunteers to meet CSF’s strategic planning and fundraising goals. Assist in selection and orientation of new Board Members and annual Board retreats. Provide a Chief Executive Officer report for board meetings either in Board Bulletin or at meeting. Attend all CSF Board Meetings and key committee meetings.

Performance Criteria: Will be measured by management capabilities, leadership, collaboration skills, personnel management, financial management, and overall outcomes for CSF.

For more information or to apply with your resume and cover letter (put CSF CEO search in the subject line), please contact:

Regina Neu

Search consultant

regina.neu@gmail.com

The search will be open until the position is filled.

For further information about the Coronado Schools Foundation: www.csfkids.org