Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Coronado Resident on Front Lines of U.S. Military Fight Against COVID

By Managing Editor

Photo: U.S. Navy Released

JACKSONVILLE – Petty Officer 1st Class James Pineda, a resident of Coronado, California, is playing a critical role in the U.S. Navy’s efforts to maintain a healthy and ready fighting force in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic.

As a yeoman serving with Naval Base San Diego, Pineda is one of the 139 service members assigned to Task Force Southeast – Jacksonville, the primary Department of Defense (DoD) support organization for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) response to COVID-19.

“I am a leading petty officer and lead administrator for Vaccine Support Team 3 responsible for 40 junior sailors, the drafting and submission of SITREPs to Flag/General Officer level commands and the overall administrative processing for 139 sailors assigned from local commands and commands across the U.S.,” said Pineda.

The DOD remains committed to breaking the cycle of transmission as it provides support to approved FEMA requests. Task Force Southeast – Jacksonville protects against COVID-19 outbreak and conducts response operations within FEMA regions III & IV.

“All of our Navy personnel here at the Jacksonville Community Vaccination Center are uniquely capable of providing immediate medical expertise and training to help counter the threat of the pandemic to our Nation,” said Capt. David Barrows, medical officer-in-charge of Task Force Southeast – Jacksonville and executive officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville. “We are proud and privileged to serve our country and community in time of need, right here at home.”

According to Pineda, who is a 2004 graduate of Andress High School in El Paso, Texas, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in El Paso.

“Growing up in my hometown of El Paso, I learned the importance of family, community and putting others before self,” said Pineda. “This is why I quickly volunteered to support one of the communities that was impacted by COVID-19.”

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Pineda, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition that dates back centuries. Their efforts, especially during this time of challenge brought on by the Coronavirus, will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who provide the Navy the nation needs.

“To serve in the Navy during the time of Coronavirus, especially supporting the people of Jacksonville, is something I take with extreme pride,” added Pineda. “As a military member, our service is spent deployed to other locations around the world, and to aid in bringing our country back to a normal standard of living is something I will never forget. It will always be a highlight of my time in the military.”

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the "island."

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

