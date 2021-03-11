Coronado Crime Report (February 30 through March 5)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Petty Theft on 6th Street

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Petty Theft at Coronado Public Library on Orange Avenue

Kiosk found damaged. Total loss approximately $450.

Hit and Run outside Hotel Del on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run outside Pacific Western Bank on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Stolen Vehicle on 6th Street

Victim reported vehicle missing.

Hit and Run on 3rd Street and B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Petty Theft at El Cordova Hotel on Orange Avenue

Victim reported three bicycles stolen. Total loss approximately $1000.

Stolen Vehicle at Resurrection Lutheran Church on 5th Street

Victim reported rental vehicle stolen.

Report of Identity Theft on Saint Christophers Lane

Victim reported money missing from bank accounts and accounts opened in name.

Petty Theft at Las Flores Tower on Avenida Del Mundo

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Burglary on Bahama Bend

Victim reported two bicycles stolen from open garage door.

Burglary on Tunapuna Lane

Victim reported bicycle stolen from open garage.

Burglary on Bridgetown Bend

Victim reported bicycle stolen from open garage.

Petty Theft on 1st Street

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Burglary on B Avenue

Victim reported garage burglary. Total loss approximately $2000.

Burglary on Mardi Gras Road

Victim reported two bicycles stolen.

Stolen Vehicle at A Avenue and 1st Street

Victim reported motorcycle stolen.

Arrests:

3/1/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of Glorietta Boulevard

25 year old male

3/3/2021: Theft and Injury of a Vehicle and Larceny – Felony on McCain Boulevard

25 year old male

3/4/2021: Intentional and Knowing Violation of a Protective Order – Misdemeanor on 7400 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

58 year old male

3/5/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Pomona Avenue

35 year old male

3/5/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1400 block of Orange Avenue

27 year old male

3/5/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 1st Street

24 year old female

3/5/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Pomona Avenue

32 year old male