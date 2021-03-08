Monday, March 8, 2021
COVID-19 Vaccine from Johnson & Johnson Arrives in San Diego

By Managing Editor

The arrival of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will make it easier for San Diegans to be vaccinated against the virus.

According to the County of San Diego, the one-shot vaccine has arrived in the region and is being distributed the same way as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Some people have shown hesitancy to getting the latest COVID-19 vaccine given that it was 72% effective in research trials in the United States, compared to about 94% for Moderna and 95% for Pfizer after those vaccines’ required two doses.

However, health officials say the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is just as effective as its counterparts at preventing serious illness from COVID-19 and was tested against virus variants. Also, all currently available vaccines were 100% effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths during trials.

“San Diegans should get whichever vaccine is available when it’s their turn to get vaccinated,” Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “All three vaccines are excellent at preventing people from getting seriously ill from COVID-19.”

Local vaccination sites are currently providing vaccine to San Diegans in Phase 1A and Phase 1B. Supplies remain limited.

“Regardless of which shot you get, you’ll be protected from serious complications from COVID-19 and will be able to protect others who are waiting their turn to be vaccinated,” Wooten said.

Managing Editor
